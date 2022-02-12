How you can help the Fox Elementary community after school fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras has a message for community members who want to help following Friday's fire at Fox Elementary School in Richmond.

"If you’d like to make a donation to support Fox students and staff, please do so via our Education Foundation and select “Fox Elementary Fire Response” in the designation menu," Kamras wrote on Twitter.

A Friday night fire caused "catastrophic damage" to the Richmond school built in 1911.

No one was hurt in the fire which remains under investigation.

"To everyone who has reached out with offers of help, we can't thank you enough," Kamras wrote in a Saturday morning email. "To our Fox students, families, and staff: we are here for you and will do whatever it takes to ensure that the remainder of your school year is filled with loving care, joyful learning, and peace."

