After the fire: What's next for Fox Elementary in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Richmond firefighters checked for hot spots following the devastating fire at Fox Elementary School in Richmond, Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras was communicating with impacted families.

"I'm terribly saddened to share that a fire caused catastrophic damage to Fox Elementary School last night. Fortunately, no one was injured. Nonetheless, as you can surely imagine, the Fox community is reeling this morning. Please keep them in your prayers," Kamras' Saturday morning email read. "We are working with Principal Jacobs on a continuity of learning plan for Fox students, and will have more details on this tomorrow for families and staff."

Later Saturday morning, Kamras shared a link to the "Fox Elementary Fire Response" fund where people can donate to impacted students and staff.

WTVR Fox Elementary School in Richmond was damaged by fire.

"To everyone who has reached out with offers of help, we can't thank you enough," Kamras' email continued. "To our Fox students, families, and staff: we are here for you and will do whatever it takes to ensure that the remainder of your school year is filled with loving care, joyful learning, and peace."

Fox Elementary School suffers 'catastrophic damage' in Richmond fire

Richmond Fire crews were called to the school, along the 2300 Hanover Avenue, at about 10:35 p.m. Friday.

"Once on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the top floor above the main entrance. The fire was quickly spreading across the top of the structure," Richmond Fire spokesperson Amy Vu wrote in an email."At approximately 11:09 p.m., parts of the roof began to collapse, so all crews were evacuated from the interior."

WTVR Fox Elementary School suffers 'catastrophic damage' in Richmond fire

The fire was marked under control at about 2:44 a.m.

"Crews will be on scene through the morning to monitor hotspots," Vu said. "No injuries have been reported."

Fox Elementary School was built in 1911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

