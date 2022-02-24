Veteran teacher ‘can feel the love’ after fire destroys historic school

RICHMOND, Va. -- A veteran Fox Elementary school is remaining optimistic following a devastating fire that damaged their school earlier this month.

"You'd just hear children playing, you might hear the basketball bouncing. Sometimes, screaming, just happiness, just joy, the sounds of joy," Tracee Candia, a teacher at Fox Elementary for over two decades, said.

Candia has collected a lot of memories over her 24 years at Richmond's Fox Elementary School.

"Generations of life have come through this building. Like my own children have gone to this school. I actually taught my own children, all of them. For me, different people, that's what's carrying me, that's my strength," Candia said.

A devastating fire on Feb. 11 has left just a shell of the building but the fifth-grade teacher said the school has always been more than just bricks and mortar.

"Lots of love and hard work and watching children. All I can think about is the memories, the laughter, the jokes, the ah-ha moments, the children that come for security or for help or confided in me," Candia said.

She said she didn't find out about the fire until she woke up the Saturday morning after the fire to a stream of horrifying texts. Her heart pounding, she said her mind went immediately back to the fire drill the school had run that very day.

"But all I could think about if things didn't go, with us not being there," Candia said.

Despite the heartbreak and ongoing sense of dislocation, Candia said watching the community pick up and carry the Fox School family goes a long way towards healing.

"These kinds of things make you know you're not alone. You're not by yourself. Like I can feel the love just standing here and looking at these hearts," Candia said.

Candia said she wants the children at Fox Elementary to know that however long it takes to rebuild the building, wherever they go to school in the meantime is where the Fox community will remain.