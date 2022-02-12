Community rallies to support Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a three-alarm fire destroyed much of one of Richmond’s most beloved elementary schools, the community is rallying with opportunities to support Fox Elementary and Richmond Public Schools (RPS) through donations and fundraisers.

Donations may be made directly to Richmond Public Schools by visiting their website here.

Additionally, customers of Scoop RVA will be doing their part. The popular gourmet ice cream shop, located steps away from the school, will be donating 100% of their profits Saturday to the Fox School Fire Recovery effort.

RPS and Fox Elementary School supporters with a sweet tooth can also enter the Valentine’s Raffle offered by The House Finch Organizing service. A $5 donation enters your name in a drawing to win an hour virtual or in person visit and a batch of colorfully decorated heart shaped cookies from Pipe and Flood, a Midlothian-based custom cookie maker.

To enter, visit The House Finch Organizing to see directions, or Venmo any multiple of $5 to @thehousefinch. Include your email in your donation comment. Cookies will be delivered Monday if within 10 miles of 23226. The winner will be announced on Monday morning by 9 a.m.

If you know of a fundraiser or business who is offering to help, email newstips@wtvr.com.

