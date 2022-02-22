School board member: RPS will get 'significantly' more than estimated from insurance company

RICHMOND, Va. -- The initial projection of insurance coverage on William Fox Elementary School that was announced by Richmond Schools Superintendent, Jason Kamras, is significantly lower than the actual amount of money the district could receive, according to school board member Jonathan Young.

Young told CBS 6 that Richmond Public Schools will receive several million more from the insurance company than previously estimated, enough to potentially cover the full cost to rebuild Fox Elementary after it was destroyed in a fire.

Kamras initially said Fox Elementary was insured for up to $13 million dollars and the contents inside were insured for $4 million.

It's unclear what the updated projection is, but Young said it's significantly higher.

Insurance will determine whether the building's brick facade can be saved or if it would have to be demolished, requiring the school to possibly be rebuilt from scratch.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.