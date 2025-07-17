How these new Richmond vending machines will combat fentanyl crisis: 'We see you, we care'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is expanding its fight against the fentanyl epidemic with new vending machines that provide free harm reduction supplies to those dealing with substance use issues.

The city has installed vending machines at Marshall Plaza and Southside Plaza, with another planned for the East End Library. These machines offer 24-hour access to essential items including naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and sanitary wipes.

"We've seen a tremendous drop in fatal overdoses in the city. That is mostly because naloxone is everywhere. It's a life saving overdose reversal drug, and it works," said Jason Alley, Policy Advisor for Opioid Response Community Outreach and Engagement with the City of Richmond.

Last year, Virginia saw a 44% drop in deadly fentanyl overdoses, while Richmond experienced an even larger decrease of 48%.

"But, at the end of the day, one person dying from an accidental drug poisoning is one too many," Alley said.

The initiative is funded through settlement funds from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, not taxpayer dollars.

The machines are designed to be low-barrier, though they do request zip code information to help the city determine where people accessing these resources live and where additional machines might be needed.

"I don't want somebody to feel like they have to get on a bus to come and access life saving medications," Alley said.

The city has already been approved for three more machines as they work to continue reducing overdose deaths and removing stigma around substance use.

"We want to meet people where they are, wherever they are in their journey. Recovery is not the end goal for everyone, but what I do know is that it's impossible to find recovery if you're not around to find it," Alley said.

The initiative reflects the city's compassionate approach to the ongoing substance use crisis.

"We see you, we care. And there's no judgment," Alley said.



