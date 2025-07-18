Young leukemia patient Ava Lester raising funds for other kids through Anthem LemonAid

RICHMOND, Va. — Meet Ava Lester, an 11-year-old powerhouse whose inspiring journey is touching hearts across the community. Recently named the Anthem LemonAid Ambassador for this year, Ava is using her experience with leukemia to raise awareness and funds for children facing similar battles.

CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels took a trip to Fredericksburg to meet Ava and her family, giving them a voice to share the ups and downs of living and beating cancer.

Ava told GeNienne that before her diagnosis, she thought cancer was something that could never touch her life. “I remember seeing shows where people have cancer, and I'm like, 'That could never be me.’ And it's happened,” she said. But now, Ava reflects on her journey with newfound strength. “I feel like I’ve grown into my skin. I am much stronger than I thought I could ever be.”

The road leading to Ava’s diagnosis was one of uncertainty and pain. Her mother, Rachel Lester, explains, “In the months leading up, we had numerous doctor's visits and urgent care appointments. Ava wasn’t feeling herself; she was in excruciating pain in her bones, ribs, and hips.”

Ava recalled the moment that she knew something was wrong, saying, “Then I started getting bruises, and I couldn’t explain where they came from. After a blood test, my platelet levels were really low, and my white blood cells were really high.”

That weekend after receiving troubling test results was filled with denial for Ava’s family. “We were supposed to go to the Children’s Hospital on Monday, and we spent the whole weekend just trying not to think about the results,” said Noah Lester, Ava's father. “But deep down, we knew something wasn’t right.”

When the family learned Ava had leukemia, it came as a shock. “They told us, 'Your daughter has leukemia,' and my parents started crying,” Ava said. “I was really confused. What’s leukemia? I didn’t even know what that was.”

Reflecting on the emotional toll of the diagnosis, Rachel added, “We had to communicate to Ava that this was very serious. We realized we needed to explain exactly what we were dealing with, using the word ‘cancer’ that they had avoided that day.”

Despite the challenges, Ava's spirit remains unbroken, and she has transformed her experience into a mission to help others. “Being an ambassador fills my cup,” she beamed. “It’s exciting because I can actually help other kids. I want people to understand how tough this is and to donate to our cause.”

Ava's family sees the positive impacts of her role as an ambassador. Noah shared, “We didn't fully grasp what the Children's Hospital Foundation did for us during Ava’s intensive therapy. Now, being able to volunteer and raise funds makes us realize how essential their support truly is.”

With her own battles ongoing, Ava finds solace in music, especially playing the piano, painting and swimming to regain her strength. “Playing the piano has gotten me through a lot of this,” she said with a bright smile. “It also helps me build up my muscle. I can finally play with my dog and enjoy family meals again.”

Reflecting on the need for continued support, her message to potential donors is straightforward and heartfelt. “Imagine there are millions of kids like me who can’t afford their medicine. We need your help."

Ava’s journey has not only inspired her own dreams but has also solidified her commitment to helping others. “I actually do want to be a nurse practitioner when I’m older, so it opened my eyes to what I want to do,” she shared. “I want to help kids who are going through what I went through because it’s really tough.”

Ava’s story is one of resilience, hope, and the power of community. “I just want people to remember me as someone who got through it,” she said. “I want as many people as possible to donate to the cause.”

Join Ava and support the Anthem LemonAid Fundraiser, helping to bring hope and healing to children battling cancer. Your generosity can make a lasting impact on young lives like Ava's.

