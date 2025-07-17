Meet inspiring young ambassador for Anthem LemonAid childhood cancer fundraiser: 'It fills my cup'

RICHMOND, Va. — Ava Lester has become the ambassador for Anthem LemonAid's 25th anniversary while undergoing treatment for leukemia at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The young patient is using her experience to support other children fighting cancer.

"I'm very happy because I get to show people... it's tough and it just to encourage people to donate to the cause," Ava said.

Having faced the challenges of cancer treatment firsthand, from medical expenses to emotional struggles, Ava eagerly accepted the ambassador role.

WTVR Ava Lester

"Because I can help other kids, and I can just actually do something for once, out of the house. But it was just in order to help so many people, like, and get people to donate money to them," she said.

The opportunity to serve as an ambassador brings Ava tremendous joy.

"It just makes me burst out with joy. It fills my cup, actually. It's very exciting. If this wasn't a thing, I bet so many families would be struggling," Ava said. "It would be really tough and I'm just so glad that I am being involved with this".

WTVR Ava Lester

Beyond her ambassador duties, Ava finds comfort in music and physical activity during her treatment.

"Definitely playing with piano, it's something that's got me through a lot of this," she said. "And I've learned a lot more after the tough stuff. So I've been getting a lot better at swimming and it's a good way to build up my muscle back and actually play with people and just be around people."

Ava's appeal to potential donors is straightforward yet powerful.

"Imagine there's millions of me, but we can't afford medicine and stuff, and we need help, so can you donate money for us?" she asked.

She emphasizes that even small donations make a difference.

"Thank you very much. You've helped so many people, even if you haven't donated, even if you donate $1, that's still helps," Ava said.

When asked what superpower she wishes she had during treatment, Ava's answer reveals her perspective.

"I feel like it would be reverse time and like speed up time," she said. "But I wish I had that superpower. I wish I had a magic wand that could just make everything go away."

WTVR Ava Lester

To fellow children facing cancer, Ava offers words of encouragement.

"It's going to be really, really hard," she said. "But you will get through it, and, in the future... maybe you'll be the LemonAid ambassador for next year."

Ava hopes her story inspires others to support the cause.

"That I got through it and that I survived, and that I want as many people as possible to donate to the cause and help as many kids as these possibly can. I can, um. I can just see myself in the future. Like, and I couldn't really do that when I was younger," she said.

Supporters can visit LemonAid stands throughout Richmond this weekend or join the CBS 6 LemonAid Day at CBS 6 Studios on Broad Street starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.



