See what Richmond firefighters did inside Fox Elementary during their first response to school fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the first time, the public is getting a glimpse into William Fox Elementary School the night a fire ripped through the building.

Richmond Public Schools released security footage videos that begin at 9:20 p.m. the night of the fire, Friday, February 11.

However, the timestamp on the video appears to be 40 minutes earlier than the actual time.

Before a strobe light was activated at 9:21 p.m., footage showed quiet moments inside the Fox foyer.

Richmond Public Schools said a smoke detector was also set off at 9:21 p.m.

Five minutes later, the first fire vehicles arrive on the scene.

The video showed firefighters at the front door unable to get inside.

Another camera showed firefighters walking around the side of the building attempting to make entry. They could not.

During that time period, the Richmond Fire Department said first responders tried to reach a key holder to gain access to the building, but no one answered.

Through emergency communication, a first responder is heard saying, “Can you get in touch with a school representative, have them respond to this location? Unable to gain access.”

Richmond Public Schools said a custodial manager received an emergency text message at 9:46 p.m. saying crews couldn't get inside, but the manager was asleep and didn't see the alert.

Firefighters spent about 20 minutes attempting to get inside.

At 9:53 p.m., a firefighter made entry through the basement and opened the front door to let other personnel inside.

Richmond Public Schools

Crews investigated the alarm panel, which the fire department said signaled Zone 32. At the time, firefighters didn't understand what Zone 32 meant after not being able to get in touch with someone with Richmond Public Schools. Later, Richmond Schools confirmed Zone 32 refers to the interior of the front entrance.

A spokesperson for the fire department also told CBS 6 the alarm panel was in "trouble condition" which indicated an operation issue with the fire alarm system.

Security footage showed firefighters spending 12 minutes searching inside the school.

CBS 6 asked the fire department if that's a typical amount of time to investigate a building of Fox's size. A spokesperson responded by reiterating their initial timeline which said:

"DEC never received a fire alarm notification from the Richmond Alarm Company & The Richmond Alarm Company advised that there were no active alarms showing on their end. After searching the interior and exterior of the building for at least 38 minutes, our crews located no indication of fire."

A spokesperson continued, "They were not supposed to make entry. The protocol, as followed, is to request a building representative through DEC to gain access to the building."

A spokesperson also confirmed firefighters did not check the attic nor roof during their first call to Fox.

CBS 6 asked if it was protocol for firefighters to check the roof and attic.

A spokesperson responded, "During a call with fire alarm activation and an indication of fire, yes it would be the protocol to check the attic or roof."

At 10:05 p.m., first responders exited Fox through the front door.

Thirty-five minutes later, they raced back into the school for a reported fire.

With hoses drawn, crews battled the three-alarm blaze indoors for the next 40 minutes.

Smoke started pushing down into the foyer around 10:49 p.m., and by 11:20 p.m., all crews had left the building.

As they fought the fire from the outside, video showed the destruction happening inside the school.

At 11:30 p.m., the power went out. A few minutes later, burning wood began falling from the second floor. Shortly after, the ceiling collapsed, filling the foyer with embers.

Richmond Public Schools Image taken from security video obtained from inside William Fox Elementary School during a fire.

At 11:43 p.m., the video signal was lost.

The flames that destroyed Fox Elementary School weren't marked under control until three hours later.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.