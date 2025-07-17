2 Chesterfield firefighters treated for heat illnesses after battling house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two Chesterfield firefighters are recovering after battling a house fire on Apple Orchard Road Thursday morning, according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

Crews responded to a house fire call in the 7200 block of Apple Orchard Road just after 8:30 a.m., where they found heavy fire and smoke coming from one side of the home.

The fire was marked under control in just about an hour.

Two cats were killed in the blaze.

Additionally, two firefighters were treated for heat-related illnesses. One was taken to the hospital while the other was treated on scene. One civilian was also treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Two people are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.