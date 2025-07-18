Diversity Richmond hosts a contentious public meeting over a sexual harassment claim

RICHMOND, Va. — A town hall meeting held at Diversity Richmond on the night of July 15 resulted in loud protests and half of the approximately 75 attendees walking out while chanting “fire him.”

“We just want our demands to be met,” said more than one speaker at the event where, in a flash questionnaire, more than 60% felt that Diversity Richmond had not acted in good faith concerning the handling of a recent harassment claim made by former Diversity Event Manager Danni Worthy-Mays.

A Diversity Richmond employee was accused by Worthy-Mays of racism and sexual harassment but cleared of wrongdoing by Diversity’s HR department and legal counsel and remains on staff. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.



