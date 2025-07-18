Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Diversity Richmond hosts a contentious public meeting over a sexual harassment claim

Diversity Richmond public meeting
Don Harrison
<i>In the parking lot of Diversity Richmond, the organization's director Lucette Cross and board chairman Kevin Allison engage protesters who have walked out of the organization's official Town Hall meeting. Photos by Don Harrison</i>
Diversity Richmond public meeting
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A town hall meeting held at Diversity Richmond on the night of July 15 resulted in loud protests and half of the approximately 75 attendees walking out while chanting “fire him.”

“We just want our demands to be met,” said more than one speaker at the event where, in a flash questionnaire, more than 60% felt that Diversity Richmond had not acted in good faith concerning the handling of a recent harassment claim made by former Diversity Event Manager Danni Worthy-Mays.

A Diversity Richmond employee was accused by Worthy-Mays of racism and sexual harassment but cleared of wrongdoing by Diversity’s HR department and legal counsel and remains on staff. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

