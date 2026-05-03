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Need a boost of positivity? Our CBS 6 Community is full of incredible people doing amazing things!

A 73-year-old volunteer has spent eight years cuddling NICU babies at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU twice a week.
He's not a doctor or a nurse — but he shows up every week for the tiniest fighters
Good News Stories May 3, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — We've put together a list of the most uplifting, heartwarming, and inspiring local stories we covered over the past week. From life-saving rescues to incredible acts of kindness, Virginia showed up in a big way.

Virginia toddler born at just 23 weeks is now thriving. Meet Baby Levi.

🌟 Community Heroes & Heartwarming Moments

• 73-year-old NICU cuddler comforts the tiniest fighters: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/richmond/dave-whitlow-volunteer-cuddler-comforts-nicu-babies-childrens-hospital-of-richmond-april-30-2026

• Petersburg fire captain saves choking man during training: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/tri-cities/petersburg-fire-captain-rescue-may-1-2026

• Micropremie graduates from NICU after 193-day stay: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/micropremie-graduates-from-nicu-may-1-2026

• First responders light up the night outside Children's Hospital: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/richmond/chor-goodnight-lights-april-30-2026

Dominion Energy renovates home for former Henrico coach caring for mother

🤝 Giving Back & Community Support

• Walk MS Richmond raises $200,000+ for research: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/henrico-county/walk-ms-richmond-recap-richmond-raceway-may-2-2026

• Virginia veteran receives specially adapted mortgage-free home: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/hanover-county/virginia-veteran-brian-pierce-adapted-mortgage-free-home-may-2-2026

• Dominion Energy renovates home for former Henrico coach: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/dominion-energy-share-program-weatherization-may-1-2026

• Food drive collects 12,000 pounds for Goochland pantry: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/goochland-cares-food-drive-may-2-2026

• Volunteers remove 30,000 pounds of litter for Clean the Bay Day: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/clean-the-bay-day-volunteers-james-river-may-2-2026

• Family honors late daughter by helping others: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/hanover-county/gift-for-bella-day-virginia-april-30-2026

Fair Oaks Elementary School in Henrico celebrates 100 years

🎓 Inspiring Youth & Education

• 11-year-old author publishes 50+ books to inspire kids: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/jana-price-11-year-old-author-april-30-2026

• Fair Oaks Elementary celebrates 100 years: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/henrico-county/fair-oaks-elementary-celebrates-100-years-may-2-2026

• Charter school reopens floor closed after decade-long renovation: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/richmond/patrick-henry-school-of-science-and-artstary-school-lab-may-1-2026

• Fairfield Middle School hosts 5th annual All About Me Day: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/henrico-county/fairfield-middle-school-all-about-me-day-may-5-2026

Virginia Tech standout hosts 4th annual Queen Harrison track invitational

🏆 Local Triumphs & Sports

• Local comedian is a finalist on Kevin Hart's Netflix series: https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/winston-hodges-funny-af-may-1-2026

• Richmond Spiders win second straight A-10 lacrosse championship: https://www.wtvr.com/sports/richmond-spiders-win-second-straight-a-10-lacrosse-championship-may-2-2026

• Olympian hosts 4th annual Queen Harrison track invitational: https://www.wtvr.com/sports/queen-harrison-track-classic-may-2-2026

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices. Email your story ideas to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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