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Food drive collects 12,000 pounds for Goochland pantry

The annual Community Food Drive Drop-Off Day collected donations at Food Lion stores in Goochland and Manakin-Sabot to benefit Goochland Cares, which serves nearly 400 families a week.
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, May 2, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, May 2, 2026
Goochland Cares Community Food Drive Drop-Off Day
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GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Goochland residents donated more than 12,000 pounds of food Saturday during the annual Community Food Drive Drop-Off Day, supporting a local food pantry that serves nearly 400 families a week.

Donations were collected from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Food Lion stores in Goochland and Manakin-Sabot to benefit Goochland Cares, a nonprofit organization whose food pantry serves nearly 400 families each week.

The organization's goal is to collect 50,000 pounds of food by May 31 to keep the pantry's shelves stocked during the summer months, when donations are typically lower. Saturday's drive brought in more than 12,000 pounds toward that goal.

To find out how you can help, visit GoochlandCares.org.

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