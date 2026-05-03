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VSU president wins first-ever Communities in Schools spelling bee in Chesterfield

Dr. Makola Abdullah, president of Virginia State University, took home the golden buzzer at the Communities in Schools of Chesterfield Adult Spelling Bee Extravaganza at Old Wrexham Hall.
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, May 2, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, May 2, 2026
Adult Spelling Bee
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. —Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah took home the golden buzzer Saturday evening at the first-ever Communities in Schools of Chesterfield Adult Spelling Bee Extravaganza at Old Wrexham Hall.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett emceed the fundraising event, which drew a crowd of spellers for a night of fun and fellowship in support of Communities in Schools of Chesterfield.

The evening began with a team competition that required tiebreaker rounds after at least three teams continued to correctly spell a series of challenging words.

The team competition was followed by several rounds of celebrity spelling before Abdullah was crowned the night's champion.

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