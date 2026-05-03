VSU president wins first-ever Communities in Schools spelling bee in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. —Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah took home the golden buzzer Saturday evening at the first-ever Communities in Schools of Chesterfield Adult Spelling Bee Extravaganza at Old Wrexham Hall.
Crime Insider Jon Burkett emceed the fundraising event, which drew a crowd of spellers for a night of fun and fellowship in support of Communities in Schools of Chesterfield.
The evening began with a team competition that required tiebreaker rounds after at least three teams continued to correctly spell a series of challenging words.
The team competition was followed by several rounds of celebrity spelling before Abdullah was crowned the night's champion.
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