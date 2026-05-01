Virginia 11-year-old has published more than 50 books and wants kids to love reading

RICHMOND, Va. — J'Ana Price published her first book at age 5. Now 11, she has more than 50 titles to her name and a platform aimed at getting kids excited about reading and writing.

Price appeared at the Chickahominy River Women Chapter SocieTea Talent Showcase in Richmond, Virginia, where I had the chance to talk to her about about her work as an author.

She told me her father, who is also an author, inspired her to start writing. Her first book, "Finding Myself," remains meaningful to her.

"It's like a memento," Price said. "It shows where I started."

Her catalog spans inspirational and educational themes, all focused on encouraging young readers.

"I think it's important because without reading, you basically got nothing," Price said. "Reading is really good for your mind and comprehension."

Price also spoke about the role imagination plays in reading.

"Your imagination is the most important thing that you have… and when you read a book, your imagination is activated," Price said.

Through her platform, J'Ana's Planet, she offers resources and guidance for young aspiring authors.

Her advice for kids who struggle with reading: "Practice makes perfect. The more you read, your vocabulary gets better… and soon you'll be reading like it's second nature."

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.