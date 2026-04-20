Artistic Excellence 'Socie-Tea' in Richmond showcases youth talent, funds arts scholarships

RICHMOND, Va. — An afternoon of elegance, expression, and extraordinary young talent took over the Lakeside Park Club this weekend as The Society, Incorporated – Chickahominy River Women Chapter hosted its "Artistic Excellence Socie-Tea," a unique fundraiser designed to uplift and invest in the next generation of artists.

From vocalists and pianists to spoken word performers, musicians, and visual artists, students ranging from middle school to high school delivered powerful performances across three curated sets. The tea-themed event blended sophistication with purpose, all while raising funds to support youth programming and scholarships in the arts.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels served as emcee, guiding attendees through a program that celebrated not only talent—but also opportunity.

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Organizers say the mission behind the event is both simple and vital.

“The overall goals is to provide resources, support, and scholarships for youth in the arts … because they are our next generation, and we need for them to express themselves positively,” said Janice Pankey, Society Chair.

That focus on expression was at the heart of the showcase, giving young performers a meaningful platform to share their voices and creativity.

“It is an opportunity for our children … to show that there are so many other ways to express the internal side of what is going on—the beauty that is inside of them, the love that they have inside of them. Get that expression out,” said Program Director Tanay Miller. “We are so excited to hear what our children—the best in Richmond and surrounding areas—have to offer.”

Guests were welcomed into what organizers described as a “garden of love,” symbolizing the growth and nurturing of young talent in the community. And that growth was evident—not only in the performances, but in the futures being shaped.

The performers in the inaugural SocieTea talent showcase included:



Akira Jefferson - 12th grader at Richmond Christian School and pianist at the BGA School of Music

Jabari Hunt - Vocalist from Good Shepherd Baptist Church

Yoshua Wrigth - 11th grader at TPLS Christian Academy and Guitarist and Vocalist at the BGA School of Music

Nasar Arthur - Orator from Peter Paul Development Center

Preston Tillman - 10th grader at Collegiate High School and Singer at the BGA School of Music

Isaac Wilson - Violinist and vocalist from Veritas School

Izrael Worthem - 9th grader from Manchester High School and Vocalist at the BGA School of Music

Kennedy Cobb - 4th grader and vocalist from Anna Julia Cooper School

Fairfield Middle School String Septet - Under the direction of Michael Hawkins; Musicians: Sainthia Eloi, Melissa Torres, Yalissa Tuckwiller, Quamere Campbell-Smith, Kameron Mack, Bryan Maynard.

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As part of the event, the nonprofit awarded two scholarships to graduating seniors, helping them take the next step as they pursue higher education in the arts. Scholarship recipients included Solomon Crewe who committed to Howard University and Kennedi Williams Temple who will attend Virginia State University.

The fundraiser reflects the organization’s broader mission: to provide access, exposure, and encouragement for youth in creative fields, while promoting educational, civic, and cultural enrichment throughout the community.

For many in attendance, the Socie-Tea was more than an event—it was a reminder of what can happen when young people are given the space, support, and stage to shine.

To support the next generation of creatives, head to crwsisarts.com.

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