Virginia's first charter elementary school reopens floor closed after decade-long renovation

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's first charter elementary school celebrated a grand reopening Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly renovated floor that has been closed since 2007.

The Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts, located on Semmes Avenue in South Richmond, unveiled the top floor of its nearly 100-year-old building following a decade-long renovation. The floor will now house a new lab equipped with digital microscopes, science lab tables, and interactive math and literacy resources.

Students voted on the name for the new space.

"The Learning Lab is hopefully going to be named the Wonder Workshop," a school representative said. "The students voted on the name of the Learning Lab, so that we can do literacy, mathematics and science together."

Third, fourth and fifth-grade students will use the classrooms on the renovated floor.



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