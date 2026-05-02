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Fairfield Middle School hosts 5th annual All About Me Day: 'The entire community is invited'

The festival offered free haircuts, nail painting, clothes and hygiene product giveaways alongside food trucks, live music and a basketball tournament for students and families.
Fairfield Middle School held its 5th annual All About Me Day festival, offering free services, food trucks, live music and giveaways for students and families.
Fairfield Middle School hosts 5th annual All About Me Day: 'The entire community is invited'
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Fairfield Middle School held its 5th annual All About Me Day festival on Saturday, bringing together students, families and the surrounding community for a day of food, music and free services.

The event featured local food trucks, live music, a basketball tournament, free haircuts and hairstyles, nail painting, and giveaways of clothes and hygiene products.

Fairfield Middle's Communities in Schools Coordinator Jennifer Collins said the event is about more than just fun.

"It's really important to have events where the entire community is invited to come out to Fairfield because it really takes a community to raise a child," Collins said. "And we love reminding parents and families that we are here for all of them and not just their students. So when we say we believe in student success, it's the entire family."

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