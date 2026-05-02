Virginia comedian Winston Hodges is a finalist on Kevin Hart's Netflix series 'Funny AF'

RICHMOND, Va. — Winston Hodges, a Cartersville, Virginia native who launched his comedy career at the Richmond Funny Bone in Short Pump, is now one of six remaining comedians on the Netflix series "Funny AF with Kevin Hart," competing for a Netflix comedy special and a cash prize.

The Virginia Tech graduate and 35-year-old comedian has opened for several major acts and become a regular at New York's Comedy Cellar.

Hodges said his Richmond roots are where it all began.

"I saw that the Richmond Funny Bone had a competition, and I entered into the competition 11 years ago called Clash of the Comics, and I ended up winning the competition," Hodges said. "After that point, it was just like, I guess I just do stand up. So I was doing stand up around Richmond the first five years of my career before I moved to Washington DC."

He said winning the show could be a turning point.

"To win the show would absolutely change the trajectory of my career," Hodges said. "The winner gets a Netflix special. I'd be able just to kind of jump the line and get an opportunity... it could catapult my career to heights that I never, ever even thought possible."

The competition culminates with live finale episodes on May 4 and 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Netflix subscribers can vote in real time using their TV remote or the Netflix mobile app, but only while watching live.

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