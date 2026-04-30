This 73-year-old is not a doctor or a nurse — but he shows up every week for the tiniest fighters

RICHMOND, Va. — Every Tuesday and Thursday, Dave Whitlow walks into the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU with a simple mission: comfort the tiniest patients fighting their biggest battles.

The 73-year-old is not a doctor or a nurse. He is a volunteer cuddler — and he has been doing it for eight years.

"It's the best gig I've ever had. It just feels right," Whitlow said.

On a typical visit, Whitlow holds five or six babies. On busy days, that number can climb to eight — some weighing under 2 pounds.

Before every cuddle, there is caution. Whitlow gowns and gloves up before approaching any infant. He leaves his phone outside the unit.

"I pretty much just want to be with them," Whitlow said.

Once he is holding a baby, his attention goes straight to the monitors surrounding the child.

"I watch the monitors first to see whether positionally there's anything to do to improve, but he looks pretty good," Whitlow said. "His sats are at 100%, so that's, that's what we're looking for."

Whitlow also makes a point to speak with the nurses caring for each child before he begins.

"I ask the nurse, 'Tell me. Tell me what this child is receiving. What kind of treatment? Is there anything special I need to know about it,'" Whitlow said.

It is a far cry from how he felt when he first started.

"I was scared to death because, you know, I'd held — we have two children," Whitlow said. "They're grown now and I could hold babies."

A retired local government manager with more than 40 years of experience, a father of 2 and grandfather of 3, Whitlow said the work in the NICU goes beyond the clinical.

"But also the support and spiritual needs of the family and the staff, and so it all kind of gets tied together here," Whitlow said.

Before he leaves each child, Whitlow whispers the same three words: grow strong, grow smart, grow kind.

"It's important to me to think that this is what I want from people in general," Whitlow said.

It is a family he never expected — and now cannot imagine leaving.'

Click here if you're interested in becoming a volunteer at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

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