First responders light up the night outside Children's Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Sirens and flashing lights filled the night outside the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU Thursday night — not for an emergency, but a celebration.

First responders from more than 70 Virginia agencies gathered for the fourth annual "Goodnight Lights" event, marking the hospital's third birthday. Emergency vehicles circled the building as young patients, their families, and staff cheered from inside, flashing their own lights back at the crowd.

Children's Hospital of Richmond President Elias Neujahr said the moment never gets old.

"Their faces light up when you watch their expressions and they see all of this that's there for them," Neujahr said. "It's very special because they're going through so much, and to have that element of focus and love and to be able experience it, it's like nothing you can describe."

Major Duane Thorp with VCU Police described the night as an exchange of joy between first responders and the children inside.

"It's a lot of people, a lot of red, a lot of blue, a lot of yellow lights flashing," Thorp said. "It's crazy, everyone's smiling, not only the kids are smiling but the first responders are smiling, waving."

Neujahr said months of planning go into the event each year, all with one goal in mind.

"Kids and families are special, and anything we can do to give them hope, healing," Neujahr said. "It takes all of us to do what we do, and this brings everybody together in a way that's really special."

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.