Volunteers remove 30,000 pounds of litter for Clean the Bay Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Volunteers at Ancarrow's Landing and other sites across the Richmond area joined thousands of others statewide Saturday to remove at least 31,000 pounds of litter from Virginia's waterways and shorelines as part of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's annual Clean the Bay Day.

More than 2,300 volunteers statewide worked on foot and by boat at sites across Hampton Roads, Virginia's Eastern Shore, the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia in addition to Richmond, filling at least 1,000 trash bags with debris.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation Staffers at Westmoreland State Park in Montross, Virginia, pose with a giant piece of debris.

At Ancarrow's Landing, volunteers also helped cut loose an entangled fishing line from a large stick to ensure it was properly disposed of.

"In just a few hours, volunteers picked up tens of thousands of pounds of litter that's now no longer at risk of polluting our rivers and streams, as well as the Chesapeake Bay," Lisa Renée Jennings, the foundation's outreach and advocacy manager for Hampton Roads, said.

Common finds included plastic bottles, aluminum cans, plastic bags and cigarette butts. Volunteers also recovered more unusual items, including a rusty machete, a bag of bullets and mannequin legs.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation Clean the Bay Day volunteers with the Virginia Eastern Shore Land Trust pose with an inner tube after cleaning a beach near Eastville, Virginia.

Clean the Bay Day, typically held the first Saturday in June, was moved to an earlier date this year to allow more families to participate.

Since its founding in 1989, the event has mobilized more than 177,000 volunteers and removed more than 7.1 million pounds of debris from Virginia's land and waterways.

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