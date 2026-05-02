Virginia veteran injured in Iraq receives a specially adapted mortgage-free home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville veteran injured during his second deployment to Iraq received the keys to a new, mortgage-free, specially adapted home Saturday morning during a ceremony hosted by the nonprofit Homes for Our Troops.

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Brian Pierce suffered a traumatic brain injury when his vehicle was hit by an explosive device during his second deployment to Iraq, resulting in blindness and hearing loss.

The custom-built home includes more than 40 special adaptations, including automatic door openers and backup generators.

Since its founding in 2004, Homes for Our Troops has built more than 400 custom homes for injured veterans nationwide.

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