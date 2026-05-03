Olympian hosts 4th annual Queen Harrison track invitational

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Former Hermitage High School and Virginia Tech standout Queen Harrison Claye returned to Richmond this weekend to host the fourth annual Queen Track Classic, bringing together high school athletes from across Virginia for a day of competition.

Several schools competed in field and running events Saturday, including the 400-meter hurdles — Harrison Claye's specialty at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Prince George won the boys team title while St. Catherine's claimed the girls team trophy.

Harrison Claye said the event is about more than competition. It is about inspiring the next generation of track athletes.

"At the end of the day, the biggest contribution I can give to the sport is not fast times. It's not medals, it's not the flag that I'm holding up," Harrison Claye said at last year's invitational. " It's about how I can engage in the next community and let them know they can be great and greater than I was."