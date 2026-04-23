New $40 million Mechanicsville Kroger Marketplace is now the largest in the Mid-Atlantic

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Kroger opened a new $40 million Marketplace store in Mechanicsville on Wednesday, becoming the largest location in the Mid-Atlantic region and nearly doubling the staff from its previous location.

The 118,300-square-foot facility at 6468 Mechanicsville Turnpike offers a significantly expanded shopping experience. The "one-stop-shop" features a Murray's Cheese counter, a pharmacy, home goods, activewear, an 18-pump fuel center and a new Picadeli Salad Bar.

The new store employs 300 associates, a significant jump from the 160 workers at the previous Mechanicsville location.

A Kroger spokesperson said the company has received overwhelmingly positive feedback on the new format.

"Customers are loving the new shopping experience, friendly service and were especially impressed at the opening by the store’s selection, value offerings, and overall sense of scale and variety," the spokesperson said.

Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville

Kroger Mid-Atlantic President Kate Mora said the expanded facility "brings together the very best Kroger has to offer."

"Opening a new store is always a special milestone for our team, representing years of planning and a deep commitment to the communities we serve," Mora said. "This store is our way of saying thank you to the Mechanicsville community and the customers who have supported us over the years. We’re proud to introduce an elevated shopping experience and look forward to building on that relationship for many years to come."

The grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, April 15, featured a performance by the Mechanicsville High School band, a JROTC presentation of colors, and a ribbon-cutting. William Kearney, the store's manager, handed out $10 gift cards to the first 500 customers, and Kroger presented a $10,000 donation to the FeedMore food bank.

The new Marketplace, which is significantly larger than a traditional Kroger, replaces the former store less than a mile away at 6335 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

"We pretty much outgrew our previous facilities. So this one is phenomenal," Kearney said.

The old store closed on Saturday, April 11, to prepare for the transition, though its pharmacy remained open through Tuesday, April 13.

"It is certainly a process to transition to a new store and our dedicated team of associates put in a lot of effort to ensure its success," the spokesperson said.

Kroger is currently working with Hanover County officials on options for the vacant building to "best serve the community."

CBS 6 Viewer Voices: Where do you shop most for groceries? Weigh in on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.