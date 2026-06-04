🍋Register for Anthem LemonAid to help fight childhood cancer this July

RICHMOND, Va. — Anthem LemonAid, which raises money to help children fight cancer at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, will celebrate its 26th year this Friday, July 17, through Sunday, July 19.

The annual fundraiser has grown into a regional movement over the years, raising more than $325,000 last summer alone — a record at the time.

"Collectively, we've surpassed $3.75 million since this campaign started, and so we're really excited to break our record from last summer and continue to add to that dollar amount to help families with kids with cancer," Anthem Virginia President Monica Schmude said.

This year's ambassador is 6-year-old John, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023 and rang the bell marking the end of his treatment in December.

Highlights from CBS 6's Giving You A Voice Cam at Anthem LemonAid: 'Really making a difference'

Anthem LemonAid: Highlights from CBS 6's Giving You A Voice Cam

🍋 MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Click here to donate to help local kids fight cancer!

Stands are hosted by families and organizations all over the city. Click here to register to host a stand. All registrants will receive lemonade mix, a pitcher, 100 cups, a banner, stickers and printed instructions for turning in funds.

WTVR CBS 6 will once again host an Anthem LemonAid stand outside our historic Broad Street studios on Friday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. The stand will be located in front of the station at 3301 W. Broad Street.

Click here for more information or to sign up to host a stand.



Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.

RELATED: CBS 6 Anthem LemonAid stand raises nearly $26,000 in 2025

CBS 6 Anthem LemonAid stand raises nearly $26,000

Your Voice Your Community PHOTOS: Anthem LemonAid at CBS 6