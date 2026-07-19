Muggy today with more scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will feature variable cloudiness. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will reach 95° to 100° in the hottest locations.

A passing shower is possible this morning. A few isolated storms are possible around noon, with a better chance of scattered storms during the afternoon through around sunset.

Storms will produce heavy rainfall, and some could be severe with strong wind gusts. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms for Richmond, with a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for areas from Farmville to Petersburg to Williamsburg and points south.

Some wildfire smoke will move in from the north during the afternoon. It will not be as bad as Friday, but skies will turn hazy. Richmond air quality is Code Yellow, meaning those with respiratory issues need to use caution.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some showers and storms are possible, with the best chance in southern Virginia, where some higher gusts are possible.

Tuesday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are likely by late afternoon into the evening. Storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday. More showers and storms with heavy rainfall are expected, and the risk for severe storms with high gusts continues.

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will move in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tropics: an area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf has a moderate chance of further development over the next few days. Computer models keep this low in the northeastern and northern Gulf the first half of the week. It does not appear that this will impact our region.

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