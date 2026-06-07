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Live MMA cage fights come to Hanover Vegetable Farm: 'Crowd's been going crazy'

Dozens turned out to watch 13 fights featuring amateur and professional MMA competitors from across the country at the Hanover Vegetable Farm.
Bar Fights Fighting Championship hosted a live MMA cage fight at the Hanover Vegetable Farm on Saturday.
Live MMA cage fights come to Hanover Vegetable Farm: 'Crowd's been going crazy'
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HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Central Virginia's toughest amateur and professional mixed martial arts fighters squared off Saturday evening at the Hanover Vegetable Farm in a live cage fight hosted by the Bar Fights Fighting Championship (BFFC) organization.

Dozens of spectators turned out to watch 13 MMA fights featuring competitors from across the country.

Eric Ash, who owns BFFC, said the event exceeded expectations.

"We've got thirteen fights today, people from all over the country are coming in. The crowd's been going crazy so it's really awesome. Blown away by what they did with the facility and it was perfect, perfect day for it too," Ash said.

BFFC has provided martial arts training and professional matches to the community for nearly 20 years, Ash said.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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