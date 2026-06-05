New Petersburg mural under MLK Bridge celebrates city's history and people

PETERSBURG, Va. — A new mural in Petersburg is drawing attention and praise from residents and city leaders, with some calling it a hidden treasure and urging the artist to create more works across the city.

The mural, painted by Richmond public artist Hamilton Glass, is located underneath the Martin Luther King Bridge where Second and Pelham streets intersect. The Petersburg Art Council commissioned Glass to create the work.

"I chose these colors because it's under a bridge, so I want it to be bright and pop off the wall," Glass said.

Glass said painting in Petersburg has been a long-held personal goal.

"Honestly I've been interested in painting in Petersburg for a long time. I think there's so much potential in history here," Glass said. "It would be great to be able to talk about that history using art."

The mural took more than a week to complete and required more than 60 special cans of spray paint. Each letter in the mural has a unique connection to Petersburg, representing important people and landmark places.

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said the project carries significance beyond its visual impact.

"Urban areas that are in the arts, it has an economic development effect to growth in cities that have an eclectic arts environment going on," Parham said.

Those who have seen the mural say the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

"It's beautiful. It's awesome," John Beach said.

"I think it's wonderful. He needs to do every pillar under the bridge," Philip Cooper said.

Khalid Smith said he hopes the mural is just the beginning.

"I believe that there needs to be more of these, painted in areas where it can be seen," Smith said.

A formal ribbon cutting is scheduled for Friday, June 12, at 6 p.m.

Glass said he hopes the mural inspires those who stop to take it in.

"I want them to be incredibly proud that they are from Petersburg, or they live in Petersburg or they have some part in Petersburg," Glass said. "Second, I want them to wonder who these people are."

More about the Petersburg figures featured in the mural:



P- Undine Smith Moore: 1904-1989

Born in 1904 in Jarratt, Virginia, Moore moved to Petersburg in 1908. She was a composer and music professor. Moore is considered the "dean of Black women composers" in the twentieth century. Early in her career, she taught at what was then Virginia State College. In 1975, Moore was labeled Music Laureate of Virginia.



Born in 1904 in Jarratt, Virginia, Moore moved to Petersburg in 1908. She was a composer and music professor. Moore is considered the "dean of Black women composers" in the twentieth century. Early in her career, she taught at what was then Virginia State College. In 1975, Moore was labeled Music Laureate of Virginia. E- Marva Hicks: 1956-2022

Born in Petersburg, Hicks was an American R&B and gospel singer. Hicks also worked on Broadway and television as an actress.



Born in Petersburg, Hicks was an American R&B and gospel singer. Hicks also worked on Broadway and television as an actress. S- Moses Malone: 1955-2015

Born in Petersburg, Malone was a professional basketball player who played in both the American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association from 1974 through 1995. Malone was the first player to go from high school directly to a professional team.



Born in Petersburg, Malone was a professional basketball player who played in both the American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association from 1974 through 1995. Malone was the first player to go from high school directly to a professional team. U- Anna Mercer Dunlop: 1873-1957

Founder of Petersburg Area Art League in 1934. She is considered the Dean of Petersburg artists in the 20th century. Dunlop studied art in Europe and was a student of James McNeill Whistler.

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