Hanover Board of Supervisors denies controversial Mountain Road data center development

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 to deny a controversial proposed data center development Wednesday night.

The proposed campus, developed by Tract, would have spanned more than 400 acres off Mountain Road near the Henrico County line and was expected to use hundreds of thousands of gallons of water per day once fully built.

The Hanover Planning Commission recommended approval last month.

Families who came out to the Wednesday night meeting were frustrated but left relieved following the vote, with many saying they felt county leaders finally listened to their concerns after months of uncertainty surrounding the project.

The decision comes after strong pushback from some neighbors who raised concerns over traffic, noise, water usage, and the potential impact on the county.

If approved, developers say the data center would have brought in about $900 million for the county over a 20-year period and created around 1,000 construction jobs.



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