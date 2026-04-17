Hanover Planning Commission recommends approval for new data center project

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Planning Commission on Thursday night voted 8-1 to recommend approval for a new data center following months of debate among residents, county leaders, and the developer, Tract.

The proposed data center would sit on a 427-acre plot of land off Mountain Road near the Henrico County line. The decision will now go to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors for a final vote.

The commission's recommendation comes after two previous deferrals—one by the commission in February and another requested by the developer—to address community concerns regarding noise, traffic, and water usage.

Local News Hanover Planning Commission defers vote on proposed data center project Joi Fultz

Residents attending the meetings voiced concerns about the facility using 600,000 gallons of water per day and generating up to 1,500 daily vehicle trips in and out of the park once built out.

WTVR

In response, Tract representatives said they changed the plan to limit entrances to the park. They also reiterated their intention to invest in a major project to improve surrounding water systems.

The developer estimates the data center will generate about $900 million for the county over a 20-year period and create approximately 1,000 construction jobs.

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