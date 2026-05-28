Person critically injured in Chester shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTER, Va. — A person is in critical condition after a shooting at a Chester apartment Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Martingale Drive. Sources say the victim, who is female, has life-threatening injuries.

They did not specify if the victim is an adult or a minor.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-0660, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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