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Police asking for tips after hit-and-run crash in Ashland left motorcyclist injured

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 5, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 5, 2026
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ASHLAND, Va. — Police are asking for tips after a hit-and-run crash in Ashland on Thursday morning left a motorcyclist injured.

A news release from police says officers were called to the area of Washington Highway/Route 1 and Johnson Road at 7 a.m.

Investigators say a motorcycle was heading north on Route 1 when the rider was struck from behind by another vehicle, which was described as a white pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck driver fled the scene, police say.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera video is asked to call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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