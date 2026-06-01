Free Fishing Days are back: Fish for free at 4 Virginia parks this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Fishing enthusiasts can fish for free at four parks across Virginia this weekend during the Department of Wildlife Resources' Free Fishing Days.

The DWR is hosting events June 6 and 7 in Henrico County, Virginia Beach, Roanoke, and Mathews County.

Saturday, June 6



Dorey Park (Henrico County): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mt. Trashmore (Virginia Beach): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Carvins Cove Reservoir (Roanoke): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 7



Williams Wharf Landing (Mathews County): 9 a.m. – noon

DWR staff and volunteers will be on site with rods and reels, terminal tackle, and bait.

No registration is required, and no fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing. DWR access permits will also not be required during these dates.

DWR has removed the restriction to fishing designated stocked trout waters for the free fishing weekend.

Virginia's diversified trout habitat offers a wide range of trout fishing prospects. All fishing regulations — including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions — will remain in effect.

DWR fee fishing areas still require a fee during Free Fishing Days weekend.

For more information, visit dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/free-fishing-days.

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