She said yes! Couple gets engaged at Goochland Drive-In Theater

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A couple got engaged at the Goochland Drive-In Movie Theater over the weekend after the surprise proposal played out on the big screen.

Faith was unaware of what was going on until a video Nathan put together with help from the drive-in started playing on the giant screen, professing his love for her and asking her to marry him.

She said yes.

The proposal happened Saturday, May 30, before a showing of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu."

The Goochland Drive-In has posted the clip on their YouTube page.

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