PHOTOS: Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville

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Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

Massive new Kroger Marketplace opens in Mechanicsville, Virginia. WTVR

The new Marketplace store replaces the previous Kroger less than a mile away. WTVR

The new Marketplace store replaces the previous Kroger less than a mile away. WTVR

The new Marketplace store replaces the previous Kroger less than a mile away. WTVR

The new Marketplace store replaces the previous Kroger less than a mile away. WTVR

The new Marketplace store replaces the previous Kroger less than a mile away. WTVR

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