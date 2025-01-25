Watch Now
Richmond man arrested for shooting man multiple times in Glen Allen, deputies say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man has been arrested for a shooting in Glen Allen last week that sent a victim to the hospital.

Deputies were called to the 10300 block of Colonial Estates Circle just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, according to officials with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries described as not life-threatening.

The masked suspect, who deputies said ran off before investigators arrived, was later identified as 34-year-old Jamel Miles of Richmond.

Miles was charged with robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, officials said.

"Investigators conducted multiple interviews and quickly developed leads in this investigation," deputies said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the sheriff's office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story. Email information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

