Deputies discover body in wooded area at Goochland development

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A person's body was discovered in a wooded area of Goochland County not far from the Henrico County line on Sunday morning.

Deputies received a report about a possible deceased person in the woods along the 1600 block of Wilkes Ridge Parkway around 10:45 a.m., according to officials with the Goochland County Sheriff's Office. That address is part of the West Creek development, which includes office parks and an apartment complex, and is not far from West Broad Street.

SCENE VIDEO: Body found in wooded area at Goochland development

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for identification and to determine the cause of death.

"There are no signs of foul play and no apparent threat to the public," deputies said.

Anyone with information about the incident that could help investigators is urged to call the Goochland County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 804-556-5349 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

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