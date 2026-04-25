Chesterfield mom calls son a hero after domestic violence shooting: 'He was trying to protect me'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield mother is calling her son a hero after he was critically wounded while protecting her from an armed attack by his father on Friday night.

Chesterfield Police responded to the 6600 block of Dalebrook Drive just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a man shot. Officers took the suspect, identified by the victim as the son's father, into custody at the scene.

The son was rushed to Chippenham Hospital in critical condition and requires multiple reconstructive surgeries.

The mother, who spoke to CBS 6 on the condition of anonymity, suffered a bullet graze to her hand while trying to block the gunfire. She said her son's father unexpectedly showed up at her home armed with a gun and began attacking them.

"He was trying to protect me from his dad, fighting us. He was trying to beat on me," the mother said. "I got my hand grazed by a bullet because I was trying to block it from shooting me."

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, the battered and bruised mother described feeling angry, heartbroken, and lost.

"I’m grateful that we are alive... It feels surreal," the mother said. "I don’t understand how people can do this to your family."

WATCH: Chesterfield mother's desperate plea after her son is shot protecting her: 'It needs to stop'

Hero son critically injured protecting his mother: 'Domestic violence is real'

As she focuses on her son's recovery, she wants to raise awareness about domestic violence and encourage others to seek help.

"It just breaks my heart and I just want people to know that domestic violence is real," the mother said. "It happens and people die from this every day. It needs to stop, it affects your family, your kids. It’s not right, it hurts."

An online fundraiser has been created to help the family with medical expenses.

"I want people to get the mental help and the medical help they need ... Don’t drink, don’t fall to other things... don’t be ashamed to get help," the mother said.

If you or a loved one are dealing with a domestic violence situation, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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