Bon Secours appeals state's approval of competitors' hospital projects in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. — Bon Secours is appealing State Health Commissioner Dr. Cameron Webb's decision to approve hospital projects from two competitors in Chesterfield County, arguing that more hospitals are not always better for a community.

Dr. Webb approved Bon Secours' application for an expansion project that would add 40 beds to St. Francis Medical Center on Charter Colony. Webb also approved VCU Health constructing a new 66-bed hospital near Ironbridge and Nash Roads, and HCA Healthcare building a new 60-bed hospital near Hull Street and Otterdale.

On April 10, Bon Secours filed two notices of appeal with the State Health Commissioner pushing back on the approval of the VCU Health and HCA Healthcare projects.

In a statement, Bon Secours said St. Francis "continues to experience sustained utilization that clearly demonstrates a need to expand care at the existing hospital."

"By contrast, adding multiple new hospitals in an area that is already well-served by multiple providers risks duplicating services while further straining a health care workforce that remains in high demand," Bon Secours said.

"More hospitals are not always better if they are not aligned with demonstrated community need," Bon Secours said.

CBS 6 asked HCA and VCU Health for a response to Bon Secours' appeals, and we are waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson for Bon Secours said they will file their formal appeals by May 10. At that point, they said, the matter will be up to the court.

There are currently two hospitals in Chesterfield County: HCA's Johnston-Willis Hospital on Midlothian Turnpike and Bon Secours' St. Francis Medical Center.

Kevin Carroll, vice chair of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, represents the area where one of the new hospitals will be built and supports the influx of hospital beds.

"This is an absolute needed medical facility to service Western Hull Street," Carroll said.

Dan Robinson, who recently moved to Chesterfield from Iowa, said the number of medical facilities in the area amazes him. He said he is torn over the plans for the new hospitals.

"It seems like everywhere I turn, there is a remote ER or urgent care or something and it seems like the area is pretty well saturated," Robinson said. "Competition is always a good thing, they’re good facilities, but it seems like the area is overbuilt with medical facilities, I’d hate to see the existing ones jeopardized because of the new ones coming. You can oversaturate an area."

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