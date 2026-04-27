Teens killed inside Richmond home, search warrant reveals details

RICHMOND, Va. — A search warrant obtained by CBS 6 reveals the evidence detectives seized from a home where three family members were shot in Richmond’s Highland Park neighborhood.

Police say Levy Nelson, 41, fatally shot his 14-year-old daughter and her 18-year-old brother, Zion Terry, Tuesday morning, April 21.

The teens' mother, a 38-year-old woman, is recovering from injuries that are now not considered life-threatening.

Police say the girl, whose name was not released due to her age, died from her injuries Friday night and Terry died at the scene.

A search warrant of a home in the 3100 block of 5th Avenue shows “when officers and detectives arrived, one of the victims was located inside of the house, in the foyer, with blood visible as well as spent cartridge cases.”

The court documents reveal detectives seized cartridge cases, bullets, a firearm, swabs of DNA, a knife, a fingernail, teeth, and a phone from the home.

Nelson was taken into custody in Henrico County hours after the shooting.

He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, with additional charges expected.

On Saturday, Zion Terry’s classmates at John Marshall High School honored his dream and crowned him prom king.

Charita Harris, Terry’s school counselor, said the teen was weeks away from graduation. He had plans to attend Winston-Salem State University.

Loved ones gather to honor Zion Terry, 18-year-old killed in domestic shooting

“Being a traveling nurse, he said he wanted to see the world and help people, too. He was just a compassionate person. He had a bright smile and a bright personality. He just wanted to go out and share that with other people,” Harris said following a vigil at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said Nelson does have a criminal history, but police had never responded to that home for domestic violence in the past.

"That doesn't mean that there wasn't previous domestic violence," Edwards said. "If you know someone in your family or someone you love that has experienced domestic violence, they need to get help. They need to start by involving police departments, but there's so many other social services that can participate, so we can avoid tragedies like this in the future."

If you or a loved one are dealing with a domestic violence situation, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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