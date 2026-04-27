School rallies around Chesterfield teacher awaiting double lung transplant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Christine Hunsberger-Falconio, a Chesterfield County school teacher and cancer survivor, is awaiting a double lung transplant after she said contracting COVID-19 in 2021 caused worsening lung damage.

"I tried to have it done locally but unfortunately my case is very complex, they couldn't do it here," Hunsberger-Falconio explained.

She was refereed to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. That's where she's waiting for a donor..

Before her doctor recommended the double lung transplant, she began the school year in her classroom at J.G. Hening Elementary School, but soon even walking the halls became a struggle.

She is now on oxygen around the clock.

"Just before Thanksgiving, it was just getting worse and worse. I was having more and more struggles walking up and down the hallway it just got too much. The increased risk of getting sick especially around 900 students, my doctors felt it was in my best interest to go on leave," Hunsberger-Falconio said. "It's a struggle, getting dressed, I can get very short of breath. I'm sure you noticed I have steps that come into my house, I have stairs that go to my bedroom and to the shower and stuff that's upstairs. So those are very challenging. I have a portable oxygen where if I need to go somewhere I use. But it's very heavy so I use a walker with it."

While she is hundreds of miles away from her classroom, her school community continues to support her.

"She is deeply missed by students and staff members during her time away from the classroom. We fully support Christine and remain in awe of her strength and resilience. Our entire school family is rooting for her and looking forward with great hope to the day she returns to her classroom," Kristin Saady, principal of Hening Elementary School, said.

Hunsberger-Falconio said that support is keeping her going as she waits for the call that could change her life. She is currently raising money for medical expenses.

"We have no idea when I will get a donor of course cause it has to match. It could be two days after I move up there or could be a month or so, you know you never know. Hopefully not terribly long. You know, that's my plan to come back as soon as I'm healthy enough to do so," Hunsberger-Falconio said.

Here's the website to donate.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.