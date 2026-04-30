Help support domestic violence survivors at RVA Taco Festival this weekend

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Hardywood and Safe Harbor are teaming up to host the 2026 RVA Taco Festival this weekend.

Scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hardywood West Creek, the event features 10 food trucks and taquerias, local musicians and a special Mexican-style lager brewed by Hardywood.

The event is free, but a suggested donation of $10 per adult will benefit Safe Harbor, a Richmond-area non-profit which provides services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking. Cash or credit card is accepted.

"This is a 100% locally organized and run event so come out to support your community," a social media post reads. "All speakers and artists will feature ASL-interpretation as well to make this an accessible event. We look forward to seeing you there!"



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