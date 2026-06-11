Joint police operation targets late-night takeovers near Rocketts Landing: 'Barrage of complaints'

RICHMOND, Va. — A joint law enforcement operation between Richmond and Henrico police is drawing praise from some neighbors and concern from others following ongoing complaints in the Rocketts Landing and Jefferson Park areas.

Richmond Police Officer Ray Perez said calls from residents reached a tipping point before the operation launched.

"We actually received a barrage of complaints all within the same time period, maybe within a few days, and the complaints were that people were taking over the sugar pad over here near Rockets Landing and Jefferson Park," Perez said.

Officers say the complaints are tied to what they call a "takeover."

"People from all over the state were coming out here, and they were doing everything from dumping trash all over the place, consuming alcoholic beverages, using drugs," Perez said. "And this was going on from 10 p.m. to about 4 o'clock in the morning, Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

Henrico Police Officer Broaddus said his department received similar complaints.

"I received the same complaints, mostly with the loud noise and things of that nature flowing into the late-night hours or the early-morning hours," Broaddus said.

Richmond Police partnered with Henrico Police for a targeted three-day enforcement operation called "Operation Restore Order." The operation resulted in 73 misdemeanor arrests for trespassing and two felony warrants served.

Officers say the takeovers were creating problems for neighbors on both sides of the city-county line. Warnings were issued before enforcement began, and families were told they could be charged with trespassing if they remained in the area after dark.

Rocketts Landing resident Michelle Landon said she appreciates the action taken.

"I walk the trail every day. I live in the community. I love seeing people hang out down here," Landon said. "One thing that for me that really would bother me was coming down here and just seeing all the trash left behind. If you're going to come hang out in a public space, let's take care of our community together."

Not everyone agrees that the enforcement approach is the right solution.

"I don't know if it's needed or not," a woman named Hope, who lives in Rocketts Landing, said. "It seems somewhat excessive... They're all going to go away and they're deeper criminal issues in Richmond beyond people hanging out bafter dark by the river talking to their friends."

Neighbors in Jefferson Park say that while they understand the need for public safety, some worry the crackdown may go too far.

Richmond Police and Henrico Police say they plan to continue Operation Restore Order until they believe they have made a positive impact.

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