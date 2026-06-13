1 dead, multiple injured after tent collapse at Southwestern Virginia church

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after a tent collapse at a Southwestern Virginia church Friday evening, according to Bedford County Fire and Rescue officials.

Crews responded to the Eastlake Community Church in Moneta just after 6:45 p.m., where a tent collapsed during an event.

Officials told WDBJ 11 people were hospitalized, and 11 others were treated and released on scene.

The incident is still under investigation. Prior to the collapse, a severe storm cell moved through the area, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds, according to officials. Officials say the weather conditions caused the tent structure to fail.

Pastor Troy Keaton said on social media the tent was picked up by wind during a celebration service for the church's 20th anniversary.

"There were several people transported to local hospitals and we are currently focused on caring and praying for them," Keaton wrote. "We do not have details on their condition. Sadly one of our dear brothers suﬀered a fatal injury. Our hearts are broken for his precious family."

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