Water main break on Gaskins Road leads to flooded parking lots, closes lanes until next week

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break on Gaskins Road has flooded nearby business parking lots, disrupted water service for customers in the area, and forced the closure of southbound lanes that will remain shut until next week.

Crews with the Henrico Department of Public Utilities closed the intersection of Gaskins Road between Mayland and West Broad Street around noon Sunday after the water main break was discovered. DPU workers had to open up several nearby hydrants to relieve pressure and begin restoration efforts.

John Oulton, owner of Richmond Limo on West Broad Street, says he arrived at work Monday morning to a flooded parking lot, while DPU crews worked to relieve pressure to the system.

"In the meantime, us and every other business in this little strip here has our fire hydrants open, which is creating a nice little pond; it's Lake Richmond Limo here," Oulton said.

By 5:30 p.m. Monday, DPU crews were able to attach a hose to the hydrant outside of Oulton’s business, to divert water to a nearby ditch.

According to DPU, workers have placed a temporary repair on the water main break, which will temporarily restore water to impacted customers. Some may continue to experience low water pressure as permanent repairs are expected to begin Thursday with the delivery of needed materials.

Erika Bailey, who owns New Growth Behavioral Health on West Broad Street, said the situation raises concerns for the company, which provides 24-hour crisis stabilization services and temporary housing.

"We can have one client ... to ten clients come in a day, and to not be able to provide them the quality of service that we signed up to do would definitely be an effect," Bailey said.

Sunday night's storms added to the week's challenges for Oulton. He says two large trees on company property fell Sunday night, damaging three vehicles.

"Something new everyday,” Oulton said. “We had that take place yesterday, the fire hydrant got opened up, I had two trees drop last night. You know — we're just rolling in it.”

Both Oulton and Bailey say DPU crews have been keeping them in the loop on restoration efforts. While they are thankful for the hard work, both say they’re hoping for a quick resolution.

"We're hoping that whatever they need to do they can get it done as quickly as possible," Bailey said.

"The quicker the better for sure!" Oulton said.

All southbound lanes on Gaskins Road between West Broad Street and Mayland will continue to be closed until next week.

DPU is asking anyone experiencing issues with water service to call the Department of Public Utilities at 804-501-4275 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or the after-hours line at 804-501-5025.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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