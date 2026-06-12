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Virginia drought warning expands as extreme drought now covers 38% of the state

State precipitation is 7.5 inches below normal for the water year, and conditions could worsen as summer heat increases evaporation rates.
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Heat Advisory and storm threat: Feel-like tenmps could top 105
Heat Advisory and storm threat: Feel-like temps could top 105
Drought Monitor

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly all of Virginia remains under a drought warning as dry conditions continue to worsen across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in coordination with the Drought Monitoring Task Force, continued existing drought advisories. All of Virginia is under a drought warning, with the exception of Isle of Wight County and the cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, which remain under a drought watch.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday and based on conditions through Tuesday, shows extreme drought now covers 38% of Virginia — up from 25% the previous week.

Statewide precipitation is approximately 7.5 inches below normal for the water year, which began Oct. 1, 2025. Some locations have received one-quarter or less of normal rainfall over the past several months.

A small area of moderate drought between Richmond and Petersburg is an exception, the result of recent heavy rainfall totaling 3 to 8 inches in that area.

Streamflows and soil moisture have continued to decline, with deeper soil moisture and groundwater levels also remaining well below normal. Groundwater levels in 13 of the state's 24 monitoring wells are below the 10th percentile for this time of year.

A drought warning is intended to signal that the onset of a significant drought event is imminent. A drought watch is intended to help residents prepare for a potential drought.

Officials warn conditions could worsen as summer temperatures rise and evapotranspiration rates increase. If that happens, drought advisories could be upgraded from warning to emergency status, which would trigger potential water restrictions for some localities.

Louisa County declares mandatory water restrictions for Zion Crossroads, Lake Anna

INTERACTIVE: Scroll down for complete list of localities for Virginia Drought & Water Conservation

In fact, Louisa County recently declared mandatory water restrictions for residents in the Zion Crossroads and Lake Anna areas because well levels have dropped "below normal levels."

"Water conservation is always a preferred practice, but the continued dry weather requires mandatory restrictions be enacted," county officials said. "Mandating restrictions is intended to prevent shortages of safe potable drinking water for the County citizens connected to these public water systems."

Long-term outlooks for groundwater recovery also remain a concern, with officials noting a prolonged period of rainfall will be needed to restore levels.

Heading into summer, approximately 1 to 1.25 inches of rain per week is needed to maintain normal precipitation levels.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Drought & Water Conservation Status for Virginia Localities as of June 8, 2026

Virginia Drought & Water Conservation Status – Complete List (June 8, 2026)

Virginia Water Conservation Orders & Restrictions (June 8, 2026)

Instructions: Search for your county, city, subdivision, or water system below. “Mandatory” means legal limits and possible penalties; “Voluntary” means the locality is strongly urging conservation. Data from Virginia Department of Health Office of Drinking Water

Having trouble viewing this page? Turn your phone sideways or use the search bar above the table to quickly find your locality.

County / City System / Community Status Restriction Level Restriction Details
Louisa County New Bridge Mandatory Community Awaiting more details
Louisa County Zion Crossroads Mandatory Community Awaiting more details
Caroline County Bowling Green, Town of Mandatory Town Tier 3: No watering lawns. Hand-held garden watering on specific days by address. Car washing with bucket only. Restrictions on filling pools/spas over 1,000 gallons without county approval.
Caroline County Milford Sanitary District Mandatory District Tier 3: Same as Bowling Green. Specific day irrigation, strict vehicle and pool restrictions.
Hanover County Avondale Voluntary Subdivision Outdoor water use advised to be limited; Aqua Virginia
Goochland County Manakin Farms Voluntary Subdivision General conservation encouraged
Orange County Gordonsville, Town of Mandatory Town Water emergency declared, all nonessential use restricted.
Fluvanna County Lake Monticello Voluntary Community General conservation encouraged; Aqua Virginia
Richmond City City Water System None City No current restrictions as of June 2026
Louisa CountyNew BridgeMandatoryCommunityAwaiting more details
Louisa CountyLouisa County Zion CrossroadsMandatoryCommunityAwaiting more details
Louisa CountyBlue Ridge ShoresVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Caroline CountyMilford Sanitary DistrictMandatoryDistrictTier 3: No lawn watering. Hand or drip garden watering by address on specific days. Car wash with bucket, vehicle washing limits, pool restrictions, permission required for pools over 1,000 gallons.
Caroline CountyWoodford Estates MHCMandatoryMobile Home CommunityTier 3: Same as Milford Sanitary District.
Caroline CountyBowling Green, Town ofMandatoryTownTier 3: Same as Milford Sanitary District.
Caroline CountyPort Royal, Town ofMandatoryTownTier 3: Same as Milford Sanitary District.
Caroline CountyTidewater MHPMandatoryMobile Home ParkTier 3: Same as Milford Sanitary District.
Caroline CountyTownfield-PRLMandatoryCommunityTier 3: Same as Milford Sanitary District.
Hanover CountyAvondale (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyCherrydale Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyColonial Forest (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyHanover Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyHigh Point Farms No 1 (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyHolly Ridge No 1 (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyMayfield Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyRainier Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyRural Point Central (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountySpring Meadows-Meadow Gate (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyWalnut Grove No 1 (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Goochland CountyCrozier (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityLimit outdoor water use
Goochland CountyJames River Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Goochland CountyManakin Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Goochland CountyPagebrook (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityLimit outdoor water use
Powhatan CountyLake Shawnee Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityLimit lawn/landscape irrigation and car washing
Powhatan CountyMill Quarter Plantation (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityLimit lawn/landscape irrigation and car washing
Powhatan CountyPowhatan Courthouse (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityLimit lawn/landscape irrigation and car washing
Fluvanna CountyLake Monticello (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyColumbia (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyPalmyra (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyStagecoach Hills (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Dinwiddie CountyChesdin Manor Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Dinwiddie CountyStony Springs Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyBexley Park (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyCedarwood (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyWildwood Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyClayton Manning Mobile Home Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryMobile Home ParkGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyPrince George Woods Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyBrookwood Manor (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyFive Lakes No 1 (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyWindsor Park (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyCentral Water System (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyBottoms Bridge (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyWindsor Park (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyBrookwood Manor (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyFive Lakes No 1 (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyCentral Water System (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyBottoms Bridge (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Powhatan CountyLake Shawnee Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation recommended
Powhatan CountyMill Quarter Plantation (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation recommended
Powhatan CountyPowhatan Courthouse (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation recommended
Prince George CountyBexley Park (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyCedarwood (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyWildwood Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyClayton Manning Mobile Home Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryMobile Home ParkGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyPrince George Woods Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyLake Monticello (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyColumbia (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyPalmyra (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyStagecoach Hills (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Dinwiddie CountyChesdin Manor Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Dinwiddie CountyStony Springs Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyMayfield Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyRainier Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyRural Point Central (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountySpring Meadows-Meadow Gate (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Hanover CountyWalnut Grove No 1 (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Goochland CountyJames River Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Goochland CountyManakin Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Goochland CountyCrozier (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Goochland CountyPagebrook (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Caroline CountyLake Caroline (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation urged
Caroline CountyLake Land'Or (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation urged
Caroline CountyTwin Cedars (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation urged
Caroline CountyCampbell's Creek Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation urged
Caroline CountyCaroline Utility System (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation urged. Tier 1: Alternating day lawn watering, car washing with bucket, pools over 1,000 gallons require county approval.
Caroline CountyElsinore Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation urged
Orange CountyGordonsville, Town ofMandatoryTownWater emergency declared, all nonessential use restricted.
Albemarle CountyEarlysville Forest (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyPeacock Hill SubdivisionVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyAshwood - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyBath County Regional - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyCedar Creek - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyClifton Forge Mountain - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyMillboro - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyThomastown/Crowdertown/Switchback - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyMountain View (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyBlue Ridge Heights (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyBritish Woods (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyHeatherstone/Botetourt Forest (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyOakwood/Parkview (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyRainbow Forest (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyWhite Oak Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Frederick CountyShawnee Land (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Frederick CountyLake Holiday Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Nelson CountyStoney Creek Village (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Orange CountyGordonsville, Town ofMandatoryTownWater emergency—restrictions in effect
Rockingham CountyBroadway, Town ofVoluntaryTownGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyCountryside Sanitary District (RCPW)VoluntaryDistrictGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyHarmany Hills (RCPW)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyLilly Subdivision Sanitary District (RCPW)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyMassanutten Village (RCPW)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyMount Crawford (RCPW)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyThree Springs Regional (RCPW)VoluntaryRegionalGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyEdinburg Extended (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyHoller Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyMassanutten View Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyNew Market, Town ofVoluntaryTownDrought warning for Shenandoah County
Shenandoah CountyRyan Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Harrisonburg CityHarrisonburg, City ofVoluntaryCityPublic utilities conservation efforts—voluntary
Waynesboro CityWaynesboro, City ofVoluntaryCityGeneral conservation encouraged
Accomack CountyCaptains Cove (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
James City CountyCentral System (JCSA)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
James City CountyKings Village (JCSA)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
York CountyCarver Gardens (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
York CountyLightfoot System (Newport News Waterworks)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
York CountyNelson Park (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
York CountyQueens Lake System (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
York CountyYork Terrace System (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Newport News CityNewport News WaterworksVoluntaryCityGeneral conservation encouraged
King William CountyBlack Creek Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
King William CountyOak Springs (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
King William CountyVenter Heights Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
King William CountyWoodruff Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Ameila CountyAmelia CourthouseVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Appomattox CountyAppomattox Water SystemVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Buckingham CountyBuckingham County Water SystemVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Cumberland CountyCumberland County Water SystemVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Charlotte CountyCharlotte Courthouse, Town ofVoluntaryTownGeneral conservation encouraged
Essex CountyRiverdale Subdivision (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Essex CountyVA American South Hill BanksVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
King William CountyMarle Hill Subdivision (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
King William CountyMarle Hill Section 3 (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Lancaster CountyCorrotoman By the Bay (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Bay HarborVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyBay Quarter ShoresVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Greenfield Harbor IVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Greenfield Harbor IIVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyJettys ReachVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Jetty's Reach IIIVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Lucom PointVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountySherwood Forest ShoresVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Spriggs LandingVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Upper Bay View EstatesVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyAdams Grove (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyBerkley Beach - Ebb Tide Beach (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyCabin Point and Glebe Harbour (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyVA American Darl SubdivisionVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyDriftwood Beach (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyBleak Hall (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyMontross Mobile Home Village (Virginia American Water)VoluntaryMobile Home ParkPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyOld Prospect Landing (Virginia American Water)VoluntaryCommunityPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyPotomac Westmoreland Shores (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyStratford Harbour (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Albemarle CountyEarlysville Forest (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyPeacock Hill Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyAshwood - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyBath County Regional - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyCedar Creek - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyClifton Forge Mountain - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyMillboro - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyThomastown/Crowdertown/Switchback - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyMountain View (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyWoodstock, Town ofMandatoryTownMandatory conservation: see Woodstock, VA official website for current rules
Fauquier CountyAuburn CrossingMandatorySubdivisionMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyBethel Academy SubdivisionMandatorySubdivisionMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyBotha SubdivisionMandatorySubdivisionMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyOpal RegionalMandatoryCommunityMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyCatlett SubdivisionMandatorySubdivisionMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyBealeton RegionalMandatoryCommunityMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyGreen Meadows SubdivisionMandatorySubdivisionMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyMarshall WaterworksMandatoryCommunityMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyNew Baltimore RegionalMandatoryCommunityMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyParisMandatoryCommunityMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyThe PlainsMandatoryCommunityMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyThe MeadowsMandatorySubdivisionMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyTurnbullMandatoryCommunityMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyVint HillMandatoryCommunityMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyWaterloo EstatesMandatorySubdivisionMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Fauquier CountyWhitewood ForestMandatorySubdivisionMandatory conservation (FCSWA)
Orange CountyGordonsville, Town ofMandatoryTownWater emergency: water restrictions in effect (May 2026)
Madison CountyAchsah Acres (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Madison CountyOak Park Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Madison CountyValley View (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Orange CountyWolftrap Woods (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Spotsylvania CountyLake Wilderness (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyColumbiaVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyLake MonticelloVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyPalmyraVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Fluvanna CountyStagecoach HillsVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyGeorgetown SubdivisionVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyDianne RidgeVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountySinclair ManorVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyScots LandingVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyHanover Suburban Water SystemVoluntaryCountywideGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyMountain RunVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyOak Hill EstatesVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
King William CountyOak Springs (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
King William CountyVenter Heights Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
King William CountyWoodruff Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
King William CountyBlack Creek Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
King William CountyCentral Garage Water SystemVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyEarlysville ForestVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyPeacock Hill SubdivisionVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyAshwood - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyBath County Regional - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyCedar Creek - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyClifton Forge Mountain - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyMillboro - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Bath CountyThomastown/Crowdertown/Switchback - BCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyMountain View (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyBlue Ridge Heights (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyBritish Woods (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyHeatherstone/Botetourt Forest (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyOakwood/Parkview (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyRainbow Forest (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyWhite Oak Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Frederick CountyShawnee Land (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Frederick CountyLake Holiday Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Nelson CountyStoney Creek Village (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyBroadway, Town ofVoluntaryTownGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyCountryside Sanitary District - RCPWVoluntaryDistrictGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyHarmany Hills - RCPWVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyLilly Subdivision Sanitary District - RCPWVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyMassanutten Village - RCPWVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyMount Crawford - RCPWVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyThree Springs Regional - RCPWVoluntaryRegionalGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyEdinburg Extended (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyHoller Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyMassanutten View Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyNew Market, Town ofVoluntaryTownDrought warning for Shenandoah County; see local site for details
Shenandoah CountyRyan Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Harrisonburg CityHarrisonburg, City ofVoluntaryCityPublic Utilities conservation efforts—voluntary
Waynesboro CityWaynesboro, City ofVoluntaryCityGeneral conservation encouraged
Accomack CountyCaptains Cove (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyOakwood/Parkview (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyRainbow Forest (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Botetourt CountyWhite Oak Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
James City CountyJCSA - Central SystemVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged; JCSA
James City CountyKings Village - JCSAVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged; JCSA
James City CountyHeaths Mobile Homes - JCSAVoluntaryMobile Home ParkGeneral conservation encouraged; JCSA
James City CountyRacefield - JCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged; JCSA
James City CountyRetreat - JCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged; JCSA
James City CountyWare Creek Manor - JCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged; JCSA
James City CountyWexford Hills - JCSAVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged; JCSA
York CountyCarver Gardens (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
York CountyLightfoot System (Newport News Waterworks)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
York CountyNelson Park (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
York CountyQueens Lake System (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
York CountyYork Terrace System (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Newport News CityNewport News WaterworksVoluntaryUtilityGeneral conservation encouraged
Charles City CountyGlendale Acres (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Essex CountyDaingerfield Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Essex CountyGwynnfield Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Essex CountyMaryfield Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Essex CountyMillers Square (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Goochland CountyCrozier (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Goochland CountyJames River Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Goochland CountyManakin Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Goochland CountyPagebrook (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Goochland CountyHanover Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyHigh Point Farms No. 1 (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyHanover Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyColonial Forest (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyCherrydale Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Caroline CountyCaroline Utility System (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityLimit outdoor use; alternating-day lawn watering, car washing with bucket only, pools over 1,000 gallons need county approval
Caroline CountyElsinore Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Caroline CountyTwin Cedars (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityLimit outdoor water use
Caroline CountyCampbell's Creek Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionLimit outdoor water use
Caroline CountyLake Caroline (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation urged
Caroline CountyLake Land'Or (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation urged
Hanover CountyGeorgetown Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyDianne Ridge (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountySinclair Manor (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyScots Landing (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyHanover Suburban Water SystemVoluntaryCountywideGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyMountain Run (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Hanover CountyOak Hill Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountyBlue Ridge ShoresVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountyZion CrossroadsMandatoryCommunityAwaiting more details
Louisa CountyNew BridgeMandatoryCommunityAwaiting more details
James City CountyGlenwood Acres (JCSA)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
James City CountyWare Creek Manor (JCSA)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
James City CountyWexford Hills (JCSA)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
James City CountyRacefield - JCSAVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
James City CountyRetreat (JCSA)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
James City CountyHeaths Mobile Homes (JCSA)VoluntaryMobile Home ParkGeneral conservation encouraged
James City CountyCentral System (JCSA)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyBexley Park (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyCedarwood (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyWildwood Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyClayton Manning Mobile Home Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryMobile Home ParkGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyPrince George Woods Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyBrookwood Manor (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyFive Lakes No. 1 (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyWindsor Park (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyCentral Water System (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
New Kent CountyBottoms Bridge (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyHarmany Hills - RCPWVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyLilly Subdivision Sanitary District - RCPWVoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyMassanutten Village - RCPWVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyMount Crawford - RCPWVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Rockingham CountyThree Springs Regional - RCPWVoluntaryRegionalGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyEdinburg Extended (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyHoller Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyMassanutten View Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Shenandoah CountyNew Market, Town ofVoluntaryTownDrought warning for Shenandoah County; see local site for details
Shenandoah CountyRyan Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Harrisonburg CityHarrisonburg, City ofVoluntaryCityPublic Utilities conservation efforts—voluntary
Waynesboro CityWaynesboro, City ofVoluntaryCityGeneral conservation encouraged
Accomack CountyCaptains Cove (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyBexley Park (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyCedarwood (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyWildwood Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyClayton Manning Mobile Home Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryMobile Home ParkGeneral conservation encouraged
Prince George CountyPrince George Woods Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Dinwiddie CountyChesdin Manor Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Dinwiddie CountyStony Springs Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Powhatan CountyLake Shawnee Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation recommended
Powhatan CountyMill Quarter Plantation (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation recommended
Powhatan CountyPowhatan Courthouse (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation recommended
Richmond CityRichmond Water SystemNoneCityNo current restrictions as of June 2026
Henrico CountyHenrico Water SystemNoneCountyNo current restrictions
Chesterfield CountyCentral Water SystemNoneCountyNo current restrictions
Chesterfield CountyAppomattox River Water AuthorityNoneCountyNo current restrictions
Westmoreland CountyAdams Grove (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyBerkley Beach - Ebb Tide Beach (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyCabin Point and Glebe Harbour (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyVA American Darl SubdivisionVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyDriftwood Beach (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyBleak Hall (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyMontross Mobile Home Village (Virginia American Water)VoluntaryMobile Home ParkPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyOld Prospect Landing (Virginia American Water)VoluntaryCommunityPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyPotomac Westmoreland Shores (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyStratford Harbour (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Westmoreland CountyGeneral Parker Shores (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Westmoreland CountyHorners Beach (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Westmoreland CountyKinsale, Town of (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryTownGeneral conservation encouraged
Westmoreland CountyNomini Bay Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Westmoreland CountySandy Point Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Westmoreland CountyBushfield (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Essex CountyRiverdale Subdivision (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Essex CountyVA American South Hill BanksVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
King William CountyMarle Hill Subdivision (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
King William CountyMarle Hill Section 3 (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Lancaster CountyCorrotoman By the Bay (Virginia American Water)VoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Bay HarborVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyBay Quarter ShoresVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Greenfield Harbor IVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Greenfield Harbor IIVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyJettys ReachVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Jetty's Reach IIIVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Lucom PointVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountySherwood Forest ShoresVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Spriggs LandingVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Northumberland CountyVA American Water Upper Bay View EstatesVoluntarySubdivisionPress Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
Albemarle CountyBedford Hills (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountySkyline Court Apartments (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryApartment CommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyLangford Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyLittle Keswick School (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySchoolGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyMiller School (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySchoolGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyCorville Farm Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyWoods Edge Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyInnisfree Village (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyKeswick Estates (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyFaith Mission Home (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyIVY Farms (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Albemarle CountyRed Hill (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountySesmau Jerdone IslandVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountySix-0-Five MHCVoluntaryMobile Home CommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountyShenandoah CrossingVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountyTrevilians Square ApartmentsVoluntaryApartment CommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountyTwin Oaks CommunityVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountyMineral, Town ofVoluntaryTownGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountyLouisa TownVoluntaryTownGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountyLouisa County Water AuthorityVoluntaryUtilityGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountyTrevilian Square ApartmentsVoluntaryApartment CommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Louisa CountyNew BridgeMandatoryCommunityAwaiting more details
Louisa CountyZion CrossroadsMandatoryCommunityAwaiting more details
Caroline CountyTwin CedarsVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Madison CountyHappy Hills Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)VoluntarySubdivisionGeneral conservation encouraged
Madison CountyHartland Institute (Aqua Virginia)VoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Clarke CountyRetreatVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Clarke CountyRiver ParkVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Clarke CountyGrafton SchoolVoluntarySchoolGeneral conservation encouraged
Nelson CountyRodes FarmVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Nelson CountyNCSA - GladstoneVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Mecklenburg CountyBoydton, Town ofVoluntaryTownGeneral conservation encouraged
Buckingham CountyBuckingham County Water SystemVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Cumberland CountyCumberland County Water SystemVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged
Appomattox CountyAppomattox Water SystemVoluntaryCommunityGeneral conservation encouraged

Source: Virginia Department of Health, Office of Drinking Water, compiled and structured by WTVR CBS 6.

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