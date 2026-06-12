Virginia drought warning expands as extreme drought now covers 38% of the state

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly all of Virginia remains under a drought warning as dry conditions continue to worsen across the Commonwealth.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in coordination with the Drought Monitoring Task Force, continued existing drought advisories. All of Virginia is under a drought warning, with the exception of Isle of Wight County and the cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, which remain under a drought watch.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday and based on conditions through Tuesday, shows extreme drought now covers 38% of Virginia — up from 25% the previous week.
Statewide precipitation is approximately 7.5 inches below normal for the water year, which began Oct. 1, 2025. Some locations have received one-quarter or less of normal rainfall over the past several months.
A small area of moderate drought between Richmond and Petersburg is an exception, the result of recent heavy rainfall totaling 3 to 8 inches in that area.
Streamflows and soil moisture have continued to decline, with deeper soil moisture and groundwater levels also remaining well below normal. Groundwater levels in 13 of the state's 24 monitoring wells are below the 10th percentile for this time of year.
A drought warning is intended to signal that the onset of a significant drought event is imminent. A drought watch is intended to help residents prepare for a potential drought.
Officials warn conditions could worsen as summer temperatures rise and evapotranspiration rates increase. If that happens, drought advisories could be upgraded from warning to emergency status, which would trigger potential water restrictions for some localities.
INTERACTIVE: Scroll down for complete list of localities for Virginia Drought & Water Conservation
In fact, Louisa County recently declared mandatory water restrictions for residents in the Zion Crossroads and Lake Anna areas because well levels have dropped "below normal levels."
"Water conservation is always a preferred practice, but the continued dry weather requires mandatory restrictions be enacted," county officials said. "Mandating restrictions is intended to prevent shortages of safe potable drinking water for the County citizens connected to these public water systems."
Long-term outlooks for groundwater recovery also remain a concern, with officials noting a prolonged period of rainfall will be needed to restore levels.
Heading into summer, approximately 1 to 1.25 inches of rain per week is needed to maintain normal precipitation levels.
CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
Drought & Water Conservation Status for Virginia Localities as of June 8, 2026
Virginia Water Conservation Orders & Restrictions (June 8, 2026)
Instructions: Search for your county, city, subdivision, or water system below. “Mandatory” means legal limits and possible penalties; “Voluntary” means the locality is strongly urging conservation. Data from Virginia Department of Health Office of Drinking Water
Having trouble viewing this page? Turn your phone sideways or use the search bar above the table to quickly find your locality.
|County / City
|System / Community
|Status
|Restriction Level
|Restriction Details
|Louisa County
|New Bridge
|Mandatory
|Community
|Awaiting more details
|Louisa County
|Zion Crossroads
|Mandatory
|Community
|Awaiting more details
|Caroline County
|Bowling Green, Town of
|Mandatory
|Town
|Tier 3: No watering lawns. Hand-held garden watering on specific days by address. Car washing with bucket only. Restrictions on filling pools/spas over 1,000 gallons without county approval.
|Caroline County
|Milford Sanitary District
|Mandatory
|District
|Tier 3: Same as Bowling Green. Specific day irrigation, strict vehicle and pool restrictions.
|Hanover County
|Avondale
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Outdoor water use advised to be limited; Aqua Virginia
|Goochland County
|Manakin Farms
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Orange County
|Gordonsville, Town of
|Mandatory
|Town
|Water emergency declared, all nonessential use restricted.
|Fluvanna County
|Lake Monticello
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged; Aqua Virginia
|Richmond City
|City Water System
|None
|City
|No current restrictions as of June 2026
|Louisa County
|New Bridge
|Mandatory
|Community
|Awaiting more details
|Louisa County
|Louisa County Zion Crossroads
|Mandatory
|Community
|Awaiting more details
|Louisa County
|Blue Ridge Shores
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Caroline County
|Milford Sanitary District
|Mandatory
|District
|Tier 3: No lawn watering. Hand or drip garden watering by address on specific days. Car wash with bucket, vehicle washing limits, pool restrictions, permission required for pools over 1,000 gallons.
|Caroline County
|Woodford Estates MHC
|Mandatory
|Mobile Home Community
|Tier 3: Same as Milford Sanitary District.
|Caroline County
|Bowling Green, Town of
|Mandatory
|Town
|Tier 3: Same as Milford Sanitary District.
|Caroline County
|Port Royal, Town of
|Mandatory
|Town
|Tier 3: Same as Milford Sanitary District.
|Caroline County
|Tidewater MHP
|Mandatory
|Mobile Home Park
|Tier 3: Same as Milford Sanitary District.
|Caroline County
|Townfield-PRL
|Mandatory
|Community
|Tier 3: Same as Milford Sanitary District.
|Hanover County
|Avondale (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Cherrydale Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Colonial Forest (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Hanover Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|High Point Farms No 1 (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Holly Ridge No 1 (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Mayfield Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Rainier Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Rural Point Central (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Spring Meadows-Meadow Gate (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Walnut Grove No 1 (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Goochland County
|Crozier (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|Limit outdoor water use
|Goochland County
|James River Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Goochland County
|Manakin Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Goochland County
|Pagebrook (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|Limit outdoor water use
|Powhatan County
|Lake Shawnee Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|Limit lawn/landscape irrigation and car washing
|Powhatan County
|Mill Quarter Plantation (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|Limit lawn/landscape irrigation and car washing
|Powhatan County
|Powhatan Courthouse (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|Limit lawn/landscape irrigation and car washing
|Fluvanna County
|Lake Monticello (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Columbia (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Palmyra (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Stagecoach Hills (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Dinwiddie County
|Chesdin Manor Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Dinwiddie County
|Stony Springs Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Bexley Park (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Cedarwood (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Wildwood Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Clayton Manning Mobile Home Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Mobile Home Park
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Prince George Woods Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Brookwood Manor (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Five Lakes No 1 (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Windsor Park (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Central Water System (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Bottoms Bridge (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Windsor Park (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Brookwood Manor (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Five Lakes No 1 (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Central Water System (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Bottoms Bridge (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Powhatan County
|Lake Shawnee Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation recommended
|Powhatan County
|Mill Quarter Plantation (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation recommended
|Powhatan County
|Powhatan Courthouse (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation recommended
|Prince George County
|Bexley Park (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Cedarwood (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Wildwood Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Clayton Manning Mobile Home Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Mobile Home Park
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Prince George Woods Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Lake Monticello (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Columbia (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Palmyra (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Stagecoach Hills (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Dinwiddie County
|Chesdin Manor Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Dinwiddie County
|Stony Springs Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Mayfield Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Rainier Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Rural Point Central (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Spring Meadows-Meadow Gate (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Hanover County
|Walnut Grove No 1 (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Goochland County
|James River Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Goochland County
|Manakin Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Goochland County
|Crozier (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Goochland County
|Pagebrook (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Caroline County
|Lake Caroline (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation urged
|Caroline County
|Lake Land'Or (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation urged
|Caroline County
|Twin Cedars (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation urged
|Caroline County
|Campbell's Creek Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation urged
|Caroline County
|Caroline Utility System (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation urged. Tier 1: Alternating day lawn watering, car washing with bucket, pools over 1,000 gallons require county approval.
|Caroline County
|Elsinore Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation urged
|Orange County
|Gordonsville, Town of
|Mandatory
|Town
|Water emergency declared, all nonessential use restricted.
|Albemarle County
|Earlysville Forest (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Peacock Hill Subdivision
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Ashwood - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Bath County Regional - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Cedar Creek - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Clifton Forge Mountain - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Millboro - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Thomastown/Crowdertown/Switchback - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Mountain View (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Blue Ridge Heights (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|British Woods (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Heatherstone/Botetourt Forest (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Oakwood/Parkview (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Rainbow Forest (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|White Oak Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Frederick County
|Shawnee Land (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Frederick County
|Lake Holiday Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Nelson County
|Stoney Creek Village (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Orange County
|Gordonsville, Town of
|Mandatory
|Town
|Water emergency—restrictions in effect
|Rockingham County
|Broadway, Town of
|Voluntary
|Town
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Countryside Sanitary District (RCPW)
|Voluntary
|District
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Harmany Hills (RCPW)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Lilly Subdivision Sanitary District (RCPW)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Massanutten Village (RCPW)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Mount Crawford (RCPW)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Three Springs Regional (RCPW)
|Voluntary
|Regional
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|Edinburg Extended (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|Holler Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|Massanutten View Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|New Market, Town of
|Voluntary
|Town
|Drought warning for Shenandoah County
|Shenandoah County
|Ryan Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Harrisonburg City
|Harrisonburg, City of
|Voluntary
|City
|Public utilities conservation efforts—voluntary
|Waynesboro City
|Waynesboro, City of
|Voluntary
|City
|General conservation encouraged
|Accomack County
|Captains Cove (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|James City County
|Central System (JCSA)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|James City County
|Kings Village (JCSA)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|York County
|Carver Gardens (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|York County
|Lightfoot System (Newport News Waterworks)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|York County
|Nelson Park (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|York County
|Queens Lake System (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|York County
|York Terrace System (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Newport News City
|Newport News Waterworks
|Voluntary
|City
|General conservation encouraged
|King William County
|Black Creek Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|King William County
|Oak Springs (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|King William County
|Venter Heights Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|King William County
|Woodruff Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Ameila County
|Amelia Courthouse
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Appomattox County
|Appomattox Water System
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Buckingham County
|Buckingham County Water System
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Cumberland County
|Cumberland County Water System
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Charlotte County
|Charlotte Courthouse, Town of
|Voluntary
|Town
|General conservation encouraged
|Essex County
|Riverdale Subdivision (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Essex County
|VA American South Hill Banks
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|King William County
|Marle Hill Subdivision (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|King William County
|Marle Hill Section 3 (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Lancaster County
|Corrotoman By the Bay (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Bay Harbor
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|Bay Quarter Shores
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Greenfield Harbor I
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Greenfield Harbor II
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|Jettys Reach
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Jetty's Reach III
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Lucom Point
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|Sherwood Forest Shores
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Spriggs Landing
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Upper Bay View Estates
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Adams Grove (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Berkley Beach - Ebb Tide Beach (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Cabin Point and Glebe Harbour (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|VA American Darl Subdivision
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Driftwood Beach (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Bleak Hall (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Montross Mobile Home Village (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Mobile Home Park
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Old Prospect Landing (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Community
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Potomac Westmoreland Shores (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Stratford Harbour (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Albemarle County
|Earlysville Forest (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Peacock Hill Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Ashwood - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Bath County Regional - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Cedar Creek - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Clifton Forge Mountain - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Millboro - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Thomastown/Crowdertown/Switchback - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Mountain View (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|Woodstock, Town of
|Mandatory
|Town
|Mandatory conservation: see Woodstock, VA official website for current rules
|Fauquier County
|Auburn Crossing
|Mandatory
|Subdivision
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Bethel Academy Subdivision
|Mandatory
|Subdivision
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Botha Subdivision
|Mandatory
|Subdivision
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Opal Regional
|Mandatory
|Community
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Catlett Subdivision
|Mandatory
|Subdivision
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Bealeton Regional
|Mandatory
|Community
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Green Meadows Subdivision
|Mandatory
|Subdivision
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Marshall Waterworks
|Mandatory
|Community
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|New Baltimore Regional
|Mandatory
|Community
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Paris
|Mandatory
|Community
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|The Plains
|Mandatory
|Community
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|The Meadows
|Mandatory
|Subdivision
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Turnbull
|Mandatory
|Community
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Vint Hill
|Mandatory
|Community
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Waterloo Estates
|Mandatory
|Subdivision
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Fauquier County
|Whitewood Forest
|Mandatory
|Subdivision
|Mandatory conservation (FCSWA)
|Orange County
|Gordonsville, Town of
|Mandatory
|Town
|Water emergency: water restrictions in effect (May 2026)
|Madison County
|Achsah Acres (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Madison County
|Oak Park Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Madison County
|Valley View (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Orange County
|Wolftrap Woods (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Spotsylvania County
|Lake Wilderness (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Columbia
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Lake Monticello
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Palmyra
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Fluvanna County
|Stagecoach Hills
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Georgetown Subdivision
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Dianne Ridge
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Sinclair Manor
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Scots Landing
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Hanover Suburban Water System
|Voluntary
|Countywide
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Mountain Run
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Oak Hill Estates
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|King William County
|Oak Springs (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|King William County
|Venter Heights Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|King William County
|Woodruff Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|King William County
|Black Creek Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|King William County
|Central Garage Water System
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Earlysville Forest
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Peacock Hill Subdivision
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Ashwood - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Bath County Regional - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Cedar Creek - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Clifton Forge Mountain - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Millboro - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Bath County
|Thomastown/Crowdertown/Switchback - BCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Mountain View (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Blue Ridge Heights (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|British Woods (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Heatherstone/Botetourt Forest (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Oakwood/Parkview (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Rainbow Forest (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|White Oak Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Frederick County
|Shawnee Land (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Frederick County
|Lake Holiday Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Nelson County
|Stoney Creek Village (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Broadway, Town of
|Voluntary
|Town
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Countryside Sanitary District - RCPW
|Voluntary
|District
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Harmany Hills - RCPW
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Lilly Subdivision Sanitary District - RCPW
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Massanutten Village - RCPW
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Mount Crawford - RCPW
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Three Springs Regional - RCPW
|Voluntary
|Regional
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|Edinburg Extended (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|Holler Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|Massanutten View Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|New Market, Town of
|Voluntary
|Town
|Drought warning for Shenandoah County; see local site for details
|Shenandoah County
|Ryan Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Harrisonburg City
|Harrisonburg, City of
|Voluntary
|City
|Public Utilities conservation efforts—voluntary
|Waynesboro City
|Waynesboro, City of
|Voluntary
|City
|General conservation encouraged
|Accomack County
|Captains Cove (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Oakwood/Parkview (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|Rainbow Forest (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Botetourt County
|White Oak Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|James City County
|JCSA - Central System
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged; JCSA
|James City County
|Kings Village - JCSA
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged; JCSA
|James City County
|Heaths Mobile Homes - JCSA
|Voluntary
|Mobile Home Park
|General conservation encouraged; JCSA
|James City County
|Racefield - JCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged; JCSA
|James City County
|Retreat - JCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged; JCSA
|James City County
|Ware Creek Manor - JCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged; JCSA
|James City County
|Wexford Hills - JCSA
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged; JCSA
|York County
|Carver Gardens (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|York County
|Lightfoot System (Newport News Waterworks)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|York County
|Nelson Park (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|York County
|Queens Lake System (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|York County
|York Terrace System (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Newport News City
|Newport News Waterworks
|Voluntary
|Utility
|General conservation encouraged
|Charles City County
|Glendale Acres (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Essex County
|Daingerfield Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Essex County
|Gwynnfield Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Essex County
|Maryfield Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Essex County
|Millers Square (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Goochland County
|Crozier (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Goochland County
|James River Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Goochland County
|Manakin Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Goochland County
|Pagebrook (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Goochland County
|Hanover Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|High Point Farms No. 1 (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Hanover Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Colonial Forest (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Cherrydale Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Caroline County
|Caroline Utility System (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|Limit outdoor use; alternating-day lawn watering, car washing with bucket only, pools over 1,000 gallons need county approval
|Caroline County
|Elsinore Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Caroline County
|Twin Cedars (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|Limit outdoor water use
|Caroline County
|Campbell's Creek Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Limit outdoor water use
|Caroline County
|Lake Caroline (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation urged
|Caroline County
|Lake Land'Or (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation urged
|Hanover County
|Georgetown Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Dianne Ridge (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Sinclair Manor (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Scots Landing (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Hanover Suburban Water System
|Voluntary
|Countywide
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Mountain Run (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Hanover County
|Oak Hill Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Blue Ridge Shores
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Zion Crossroads
|Mandatory
|Community
|Awaiting more details
|Louisa County
|New Bridge
|Mandatory
|Community
|Awaiting more details
|James City County
|Glenwood Acres (JCSA)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|James City County
|Ware Creek Manor (JCSA)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|James City County
|Wexford Hills (JCSA)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|James City County
|Racefield - JCSA
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|James City County
|Retreat (JCSA)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|James City County
|Heaths Mobile Homes (JCSA)
|Voluntary
|Mobile Home Park
|General conservation encouraged
|James City County
|Central System (JCSA)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Bexley Park (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Cedarwood (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Wildwood Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Clayton Manning Mobile Home Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Mobile Home Park
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Prince George Woods Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Brookwood Manor (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Five Lakes No. 1 (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Windsor Park (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Central Water System (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|New Kent County
|Bottoms Bridge (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Harmany Hills - RCPW
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Lilly Subdivision Sanitary District - RCPW
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Massanutten Village - RCPW
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Mount Crawford - RCPW
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Rockingham County
|Three Springs Regional - RCPW
|Voluntary
|Regional
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|Edinburg Extended (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|Holler Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|Massanutten View Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Shenandoah County
|New Market, Town of
|Voluntary
|Town
|Drought warning for Shenandoah County; see local site for details
|Shenandoah County
|Ryan Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Harrisonburg City
|Harrisonburg, City of
|Voluntary
|City
|Public Utilities conservation efforts—voluntary
|Waynesboro City
|Waynesboro, City of
|Voluntary
|City
|General conservation encouraged
|Accomack County
|Captains Cove (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Bexley Park (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Cedarwood (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Wildwood Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Clayton Manning Mobile Home Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Mobile Home Park
|General conservation encouraged
|Prince George County
|Prince George Woods Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Dinwiddie County
|Chesdin Manor Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Dinwiddie County
|Stony Springs Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Powhatan County
|Lake Shawnee Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation recommended
|Powhatan County
|Mill Quarter Plantation (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation recommended
|Powhatan County
|Powhatan Courthouse (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation recommended
|Richmond City
|Richmond Water System
|None
|City
|No current restrictions as of June 2026
|Henrico County
|Henrico Water System
|None
|County
|No current restrictions
|Chesterfield County
|Central Water System
|None
|County
|No current restrictions
|Chesterfield County
|Appomattox River Water Authority
|None
|County
|No current restrictions
|Westmoreland County
|Adams Grove (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Berkley Beach - Ebb Tide Beach (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Cabin Point and Glebe Harbour (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|VA American Darl Subdivision
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Driftwood Beach (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Bleak Hall (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Montross Mobile Home Village (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Mobile Home Park
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Old Prospect Landing (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Community
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Potomac Westmoreland Shores (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|Stratford Harbour (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Westmoreland County
|General Parker Shores (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Westmoreland County
|Horners Beach (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Westmoreland County
|Kinsale, Town of (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Town
|General conservation encouraged
|Westmoreland County
|Nomini Bay Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Westmoreland County
|Sandy Point Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Westmoreland County
|Bushfield (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Essex County
|Riverdale Subdivision (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Essex County
|VA American South Hill Banks
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|King William County
|Marle Hill Subdivision (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|King William County
|Marle Hill Section 3 (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Lancaster County
|Corrotoman By the Bay (Virginia American Water)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Bay Harbor
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|Bay Quarter Shores
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Greenfield Harbor I
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Greenfield Harbor II
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|Jettys Reach
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Jetty's Reach III
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Lucom Point
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|Sherwood Forest Shores
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Spriggs Landing
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Northumberland County
|VA American Water Upper Bay View Estates
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|Press Release: Encouraging water efficiency/voluntary conservation
|Albemarle County
|Bedford Hills (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Skyline Court Apartments (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Apartment Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Langford Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Little Keswick School (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|School
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Miller School (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|School
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Corville Farm Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Woods Edge Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Innisfree Village (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Keswick Estates (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Faith Mission Home (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|IVY Farms (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Albemarle County
|Red Hill (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Sesmau Jerdone Island
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Six-0-Five MHC
|Voluntary
|Mobile Home Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Shenandoah Crossing
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Trevilians Square Apartments
|Voluntary
|Apartment Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Twin Oaks Community
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Mineral, Town of
|Voluntary
|Town
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Louisa Town
|Voluntary
|Town
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Louisa County Water Authority
|Voluntary
|Utility
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|Trevilian Square Apartments
|Voluntary
|Apartment Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Louisa County
|New Bridge
|Mandatory
|Community
|Awaiting more details
|Louisa County
|Zion Crossroads
|Mandatory
|Community
|Awaiting more details
|Caroline County
|Twin Cedars
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Madison County
|Happy Hills Subdivision (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Subdivision
|General conservation encouraged
|Madison County
|Hartland Institute (Aqua Virginia)
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Clarke County
|Retreat
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Clarke County
|River Park
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Clarke County
|Grafton School
|Voluntary
|School
|General conservation encouraged
|Nelson County
|Rodes Farm
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Nelson County
|NCSA - Gladstone
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Mecklenburg County
|Boydton, Town of
|Voluntary
|Town
|General conservation encouraged
|Buckingham County
|Buckingham County Water System
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Cumberland County
|Cumberland County Water System
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
|Appomattox County
|Appomattox Water System
|Voluntary
|Community
|General conservation encouraged
Source: Virginia Department of Health, Office of Drinking Water, compiled and structured by WTVR CBS 6.
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