Virginia drought warning expands as extreme drought now covers 38% of the state

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly all of Virginia remains under a drought warning as dry conditions continue to worsen across the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in coordination with the Drought Monitoring Task Force, continued existing drought advisories. All of Virginia is under a drought warning, with the exception of Isle of Wight County and the cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, which remain under a drought watch.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday and based on conditions through Tuesday, shows extreme drought now covers 38% of Virginia — up from 25% the previous week.

Statewide precipitation is approximately 7.5 inches below normal for the water year, which began Oct. 1, 2025. Some locations have received one-quarter or less of normal rainfall over the past several months.

A small area of moderate drought between Richmond and Petersburg is an exception, the result of recent heavy rainfall totaling 3 to 8 inches in that area.

Streamflows and soil moisture have continued to decline, with deeper soil moisture and groundwater levels also remaining well below normal. Groundwater levels in 13 of the state's 24 monitoring wells are below the 10th percentile for this time of year.

A drought warning is intended to signal that the onset of a significant drought event is imminent. A drought watch is intended to help residents prepare for a potential drought.

Officials warn conditions could worsen as summer temperatures rise and evapotranspiration rates increase. If that happens, drought advisories could be upgraded from warning to emergency status, which would trigger potential water restrictions for some localities.

Louisa County declares mandatory water restrictions for Zion Crossroads, Lake Anna

INTERACTIVE: Scroll down for complete list of localities for Virginia Drought & Water Conservation

In fact, Louisa County recently declared mandatory water restrictions for residents in the Zion Crossroads and Lake Anna areas because well levels have dropped "below normal levels."

"Water conservation is always a preferred practice, but the continued dry weather requires mandatory restrictions be enacted," county officials said. "Mandating restrictions is intended to prevent shortages of safe potable drinking water for the County citizens connected to these public water systems."

Long-term outlooks for groundwater recovery also remain a concern, with officials noting a prolonged period of rainfall will be needed to restore levels.

Heading into summer, approximately 1 to 1.25 inches of rain per week is needed to maintain normal precipitation levels.

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Drought & Water Conservation Status for Virginia Localities as of June 8, 2026