Louisa County declares mandatory water restrictions for Zion Crossroads, Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Louisa County has declared mandatory water restrictions for residents in the Zion Crossroads and Lake Anna areas amid an ongoing drought in Virginia.

"Months of dry conditions, with very little rainfall, have caused the Green Springs / Zion Crossroads and New Bridge / Lake Anna Well levels to drop below normal levels for this time of year," the county said. "Water conservation is always a preferred practice, but the continued dry weather requires mandatory restrictions be enacted. Mandating restrictions is intended to prevent shortages of safe potable drinking water for the County citizens connected to these public water systems."

The restrictions apply to all customers on the Green Springs / Zion Crossroads and New Bridge / Lake Anna Well Systems.



Outside watering is prohibited for shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, home vegetable gardens, or any other vegetation, except from a watering can or container not exceeding 3 gallons. Sprinklers, irrigation systems, and any other method of outside watering are banned. The only exception is for commercial greenhouses or nursery stocks, which may be watered to preserve plant life before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Vehicle washing is prohibited for automobiles, trucks, trailers, or any other type of mobile equipment, except at a licensed commercial car wash facility.

Outdoor surface washing is prohibited for sidewalks, streets, driveways, parking lots, service station aprons, exteriors of homes or apartments, and commercial or industrial buildings, except where required by federal, state, or local law.

Ornamental fountains and other structures making similar use of water may not be operated.

Swimming and wading pools requiring more than 5 gallons of water may not be filled, and pools drained after the effective date of the declaration of emergency may not be refilled. Some exceptions exist to prevent structural damage. Residents may contact the LCWA business office for additional information.

Fire hydrant use is prohibited for any purpose other than county-related business and fire suppression.

Restaurants may not serve water unless a customer requests it.

Water-cooled comfort air conditioning that does not have water-conservation equipment in operation may not be operated.

The county may enact additional water use restrictions as deemed necessary.

Violations will be enforced as a Class 3 misdemeanor.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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