Motorcycle driver killed in Chesterfield crash; Route 1 will be closed for 4 to 6 hours

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a crash that shut down Route 1 near Route 288 in Chesterfield for hours on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 5 p.m. on Route 1 north near the Interstate 288 interchange, Chesterfield Police said.

The driver's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, police said.

As a result of the investigation, police said all lanes of Route 1 at Route 288 as well as the exit ramp from 288 west to Route 1 north will remain closed for roughly four to six hours.

VDOT personnel are helping officers with traffic control, police said.

Drivers were urged to "avoid the area and seek alternate routes," officials said.

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