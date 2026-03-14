Gun rights advocates rally at Virginia Capitol against assault weapons ban: 'Veto it'

Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for reporter A.J. Nwoko's video report on this story.

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of gun rights advocates gathered Saturday beneath the bell tower on Capitol grounds in Richmond to oppose legislation that would ban the sale of assault firearms and high-capacity magazines in Virginia.

The rally came after the Virginia General Assembly sent the bill to Gov. Abigail Spanberger's desk earlier this week. If signed into law, the legislation would ban the sale, manufacture, and importation of guns classified as assault weapons and magazines that hold more than 15 rounds after July 1, 2026. Those who already own such items before that date would be allowed to keep them.

Gun rights advocate Todd Askins was among those at the rally, distributing roughly $30,000 worth of 30-round capacity magazines — donated by manufacturer Magpul — the same magazines that would be banned under the proposed legislation.

"I said our rights are being assaulted, and we want to hand out magazines. They sent me a whole pallet full," Askins said.

Jason Redman of TurboVets said the legislation represents a broader threat to constitutional rights.

"Here in Virginia, right now we are seeing drastic attempts to erode one of our most important freedoms: Our Second Amendment," Redman said.

Local News Virginia lawmakers pass assault firearm ban; what it could mean for gun owners Cameron Thompson

The bill's sponsor, state Sen. Saddam Salim (D-Fairfax), said the measure is intended to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.

"The overall goal of this bill is to ensure that we have less weapons of war on the street," Salim said.

Salim added that the lack of legislative action on gun violence has gone on too long.

"Instead of trying to do something, we just continue to say, we're going to think about you and we're going to pray for you. So we have not seen a lot of that being done," Salim said.

State Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) argued the bill will do nothing to stop criminals from obtaining guns illegally, and that the focus should be on them — not law-abiding gun owners.

"Really, it's nothing more than moving around the deck chairs on a cruise ship. It is going to do nothing to affect violent behavior, like the murders that took place down in Shockoe Bottom a couple of weeks ago," Obenshain said.

In response to the bill's passage, a spokesperson for Spanberger said the governor looks forward to reviewing the legislation.

"The Governor is grateful for the efforts of legislators and advocates to address gun violence in Virginia communities, and she looks forward to reviewing all legislation that comes to her desk," the spokesperson said.

Virginia Citizens Defense League President Phillip Van Cleave urged Spanberger to veto the bill, arguing it would do nothing to reduce violent crime.

"Veto it," Van Cleave urged. "There is nothing in there that is salvageable. The whole thing will do nothing to stop violent crime."

Virginia lawmakers pass assault firearm ban; what it could mean for gunowners

Van Cleave also argued the bill would restrict the rights of future gun owners.

"It denies the very next generation the ability to have the same firearms for self-defense that we have now. So this is stealing rights from people turning 18 starting in July and generations coming up after that," Van Cleave said.

Under the legislation, owners who no longer want their assault weapons would be allowed to transfer them to a licensed firearms dealer or someone outside of Virginia who can legally own one. The weapons can also be inherited by an immediate family member. Certain groups, including law enforcement and security at federal facilities, are exempt from the restrictions.

Republicans have argued the ban violates the Second Amendment, pointing to a ruling in Washington, D.C., that found a similar magazine ban to be unconstitutional. Salim has said his bill is based on the 1994 federal ban and that he is confident in the state's ability to defend it legally.

"I think we have an AG who's been great, who has said he's going to continue to fight for this alongside me. So I think we're in a good place when it comes to that," Salim said.

If signed by Spanberger and enacted into law, anyone who violates the ban would be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Click here to weigh in on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page..

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.